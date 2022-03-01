Just over a dozen Frederick County Public Schools parents, employees and community members met virtually Tuesday evening to share what they’d like to see in a new superintendent with members of the search firm hired to fill the position.
Participants said the person who succeeds former superintendent Terry Alban should be prepared to address the comparatively low wages teachers in the district make — FCPS consistently ranks near the bottom in statewide educator salaries — and promote cultural diversity, among other issues.
Brad Draeger, a senior associate with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) — the company tapped by the county’s Board of Education to lead the search for Alban’s replacement — said the feedback community members shared Tuesday night will help him and his colleagues screen candidates and “make sure we’re bringing the right people to Frederick County.”
Draeger added that one of the first searches he participated in as an HYA representative was Frederick County’s search for a superintendent 11 years ago, which resulted in Alban’s hire.
“So, what comes around goes around, I guess,” he said.
Alban parted with FCPS in December after more than a decade in her position. Shortly before her departure, the U.S. Department of Justice released an investigation that found the school system had improperly secluded and restrained students with disabilities in violation of federal law.
Draeger and fellow HYA associate Constance Evelyn posed three questions to the FCPS community members who joined Tuesday’s town hall. The pair will be asking the same questions to each group they meet with, including at the district’s second town hall for FCPS community members, which will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
First, Draeger and Evelyn asked what the school system’s strengths were — why would a potential superintendent want to work in Frederick County?
Next, what issues and challenges will the county’s next superintendent have to face in the upcoming three to five years? What do they need to know to be able to hit the ground running when they start on July 1?
Finally, what characteristics and personal skills does someone need to possess to be a great superintendent in Frederick County?
Bruce Taylor, lead custodian at Thurmont Middle School, was one of the first attendees to answer the firm’s questions.
As the proud father of four successful kids who have gone through the public school system, Taylor had lots of good things to say about the educational opportunities available at FCPS. But he stressed that the district has to do more to retain the dedicated teachers it currently employs.
“They can drive a half-hour and make 10 grand more,” he said, “but they like their job, and they love their kids.”
The school board sent its finalized budget request to Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Feb. 23, asking for $48 million more from her administration than it received last year. Included in the requested budget is a $32 million salary resource pool that would be used to boost staff pay, which lags behind the rates in counties such as Washington, Howard, Baltimore and Montgomery.
Middletown High School parent Agnesanne Danehey echoed Taylor’s concerns about the discrepancy in wages teachers earn compared to nearby districts. She also emphasized the importance of using research and evidence-based practices when it comes to special education in the system’s schools and increasing inclusion in the school system.
Zakiya White, mom to three children in Urbana’s schools, expressed satisfaction with the education available in the county. But she said she’d like to see “more unity around cultural diversity” in the school system — including diversity among the schools’ teachers.
“That’s one of the things I would like to see in whoever is brought on,” she said. “More of a level of empathy and understanding around cultural diversity and recognizing the unique aspects of everyone here within Frederick.”
As of Tuesday evening, more than 1,000 FCPS community members had contributed their feedback to the superintendent search by filling out HYA’s survey, Draeger said. The form, which is available at https://survey2.ecragroup.com/index.php/383314, is open through Friday.
HYA will be summarizing what it learned from this week’s town halls and other meetings with FCPS community members in a written report, which it will be presenting to the county’s school board on March 23.
