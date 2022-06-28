A task force of parents and Frederick County Public Schools staff formed in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into seclusion and restraint across the system is recommending an independent audit of the district's special education programs.
FCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe asked a Blue Ribbon Task Force to review FCPS’ array of specialized programs and explore “proactive best practices for behavioral intervention."
The task force met for the sixth and final time Tuesday night. Community members were allowed to observe its work for the first time. Earlier meetings were held privately.
Members worked in small groups on Tuesday to edit and trim a lengthy set of recommendations that will be presented to the Frederick County Board of Education in August.
The task force ultimately agreed to advance 13 recommendations spanning three categories: staffing, professional development and programming.
The final meeting comes about seven months after the DOJ announced its investigation and about five months after Markoe announced he would form a task force.
The group's recommendations attempt to close gaps in FCPS' current special education offerings; address burnout and boost training among special educators; and provide better support to confused parents, among other goals.
School board members will decide which recommendations they want FCPS to pursue, said Dana Falls, the task force's co-chair and the district's student services director. Then, it will be up to FCPS to implement them.
If the board decides to hire an independent firm to review special education across the district, it would likely be about a year before results came in, said FCPS Special Education Director Troy Keller.
Outside consultants would likely end up recommending some of the same things the task force outlined, he added.
The task force is recommending consultants present their findings to the board before it passes its fiscal year 2025 budget.
The DOJ found FCPS was systematically misusing seclusion and physical restraint against students with disabilities in violation of its own policies and state and federal law. It examined data from school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and the first half of 2019-20, during which FCPS secluded and restrained far more students than any other district in the state.
Parents of affected students later told The Frederick News-Post the experience traumatized their children.
FCPS stopped using seclusion and is overhauling its training and reporting processes under the terms of a settlement with the DOJ.
Half of the Blue Ribbon Task Force's 22 members work for FCPS. The other half were parents or community members.
Falls said he appreciated their work over the past six weeks.
"This is a group of people who came diligently every week, on time and prepared to work," Falls said. "They made a big commitment and honored the commitment they made, and that's something I'm very proud of."
