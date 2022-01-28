Frederick County Public Schools interim superintendent Mike Markoe this week announced he was forming a task force of experts, staff and community members to review the district’s special education programs in the wake of a Department of Justice investigation.
The “Blue Ribbon task force” will hopefully have its first meeting in March, Markoe said.
“I want to hear from the voices in our community who are, or have been, involved in our Frederick County Public Schools specialized programs — both the good experiences and the bad experiences,” Markoe said. “I think we need to really hear those voices moving forward.”
Markoe envisioned a group of about 15 to 20 people, he said. But since an email went out advertising the committee, he said, the system has gotten more than 100 messages from people interested in joining.
“My next step will be to figure out a fair way to vet the participants and find out how we can find the very best group to help us move forward,” Markoe said.
On Dec. 1, 2021, the DOJ announced it had reached a settlement with FCPS over the district’s illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities. The practices often furthered students’ distress and left many with lasting trauma.
Shortly after the announcement, former FCPS superintendent Terry Alban stepped down after leading the district for more than a decade.
Markoe said he plans to have the task force meet five to seven times before the end of this school year, and expects each meeting to last roughly two hours. He said he wasn’t yet sure whether the meetings would be open to the public.
He also said he hoped to have someone not employed by FCPS to serve as the chairperson.
“I think that will be really important to ensure that we have candid conversations,” Markoe said.
In addition to parents, staff and other community members, Markoe said he hoped to have experts on special education weigh in. The task force will examine things like training practices for staff and ways to enhance behavioral support for students with disabilities.
The superintendent said he chose the name “Blue Ribbon” because it signified the importance of the work.
“This is a top priority of Frederick County Public Schools right now,” Markoe said.
If you are interested in joining the task force, contact Lisa Fowler at lisa.fowler@fcps.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
