Parents, students and members of the community are being invited to participate in Frederick County Public Schools’ search for a new superintendent this week in back-to-back meetings with the firm tapped to lead the process.
The school system is holding a town hall on consecutive nights, Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2, for the community to share what characteristics they’d like to see in a new superintendent. Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) — the consultant heading the search — will be present at both meetings.
What the search firm hears from community members this week will help inform its process of developing a profile of the system’s ideal superintendent candidate, FCPS school board President Brad Young said.
As part of this effort, HYA is also meeting with other stakeholders in the school district, including FCPS employee unions and school board committees such as the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee and the Racial Equity Committee, Young said.
Parents, students and other FCPS community members can also share feedback anonymously with HYA through an online survey: https://survey2.ecragroup.com/index.php/383314
The search process follows the abrupt departure of former FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban in December, shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice released an investigation that found the school system had improperly secluded and restrained students with disabilities in violation of federal law.
HYA also helped FCPS with its superintendent search in 2010, before the school system hired Alban. She worked with FCPS for more than a decade and received a salary of over $251,000 as of July 2020.
The school board is hoping to select a new superintendent by April, Young said, setting FCPS up for a fairly quick search process.
Superintendent searches are underway in seven other Maryland school systems, including those in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Montgomery, Talbot and Wicomico counties. Though Frederick’s new superintendent is slated to start on July 1, FCPS is moving swiftly to avoid losing candidates to other searches, Young said.
Young and other school board members will be the ones to interview candidates for the position and ultimately choose a finalist.
Under HYA’s contract with the county Board of Education, the firm is receiving a base rate of $35,000 for its services, plus variable travel expenses for candidates and additional advertising fees. If the board hires a candidate who was recruited by HYA, it will also pay the company 10 percent of the new superintendent’s base salary, according to the contract.
(3) comments
I hope MD and jsk are there with their ideas about a good Public School System.
It would be helpful if the article stated where and what time the meetings are. It just says that they are occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday
No mention of masks, so it must be masks are optional.
