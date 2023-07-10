Public Consulting Group Logo

Public Consulting Group, a Boston-based firm, is conducting a review of FCPS’ special education services.

The final report from an independent audit of Frederick County Public Schools’ special education programs will come before the school board on Aug. 30 — later than the original timeline suggested.

Public Consulting Group (PCG), a private firm based in Boston, is auditing the district’s services for students with disabilities. The school board signed a $145,000 contract with PCG in December.

