The final report from an independent audit of Frederick County Public Schools’ special education programs will come before the school board on Aug. 30 — later than the original timeline suggested.
Public Consulting Group (PCG), a private firm based in Boston, is auditing the district’s services for students with disabilities. The school board signed a $145,000 contract with PCG in December.
Then, at a school board meeting on June 14, members voted to approve the preliminary agendas for meetings in July, August and September. That document had the audit presentation slated for the July 12 meeting.
But when the actual agenda for Wednesday’s meeting was posted online last week, the audit wasn’t included.
FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland wrote in an email last week that “PCG needed additional time to complete the audit recommendations, finalize the report and create the presentation.”
He added that a summary of the audit findings would be provided to board members “in the coming weeks.”
The audit was recommended by FCPS’ Blue Ribbon Task Force, which formed after the U.S. Department of Justice found the district was systematically misusing seclusion and physical restraint against students with disabilities.
The reviewers have spent months conducting focus groups, visiting classrooms and analyzing data.
An “overwhelming” number of parents expressed an interest in the focus groups, Mauria Uhlik — a special education expert and one of the leaders of the PCG team — told the board at a meeting in March. The interest was so high, the firm added more spots to accommodate as many people as possible, Uhlik added.
PCG conducted 80 focus groups and interviews. Reviewers spoke with about 250 people, Uhlik said.
The team also visited 19 schools and 102 classrooms.
Plus, the report will include results from the 410 parent survey responses and 927 staff survey responses the firm received.
In addition to that qualitative data, the firm will analyze quantitative data, including figures on the race, ethnicity and income of FCPS students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs), discipline data for students with disabilities and more.
