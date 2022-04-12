A bill banning seclusion in Maryland public schools will become law without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature, he announced Friday.
House Bill 1255 will take effect July 1. It will place strict limits on the use of seclusion in nonpublic schools and institute more stringent requirements on how all districts track and report instances of physical restraint.
Hogan’s decision comes about four months after the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation and subsequent settlement with Frederick County Public Schools over its use of the practices. The DOJ found FCPS violated federal law by systematically overusing seclusion and restraint on special education students in nonemergency situations.
The investigation sparked an uproar in special education advocacy circles statewide. Activists say it was a big reason H.B. 1255 gained traction this year, after two attempts at similar change failed in previous legislative sessions.
“Having a law like this go into effect is really about protecting kids,” said Guy Stephens, founder of the Calvert County-based nonprofit Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint. “It’s a great step forward.”
Maryland joins Hawaii, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and Nevada in banning seclusion, Stephens said.
Stephens’ work on the issue in Calvert County Public Schools helped the district dramatically reduce its use of both practices. He’s met with FCPS officials since the DOJ released its report, helping counsel them through the myriad changes required by the settlement.
The settlement required FCPS to immediately end the use of seclusion and hire supervisors tasked with reporting restraint data directly to the superintendent. The new law requires districts to submit detailed annual reports to the state on their use of restraint, which must include how many restraints each individual student experienced.
Maryland law allows Hogan, R, to sign a bill, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature once it’s passed the legislature.
Seclusion will still be legal in nonpublic schools, but under a strict set of new rules. The person performing the seclusion must be either a licensed physician, nurse, psychologist or social worker who has received specific training, is “clinically familiar” with the child in question and has performed a risk assessment regarding the potential impact of seclusion on the student.
In Maryland and nationwide, restraint is disproportionately used against students with special needs, boys and Black children.
Under the new law, administrators in Maryland will have to immediately notify the state and submit a “systemic, evidence-based corrective action plan” as soon as any student is restrained or secluded 10 times or more in a given school year.
One mother who spoke to The Frederick News-Post in December shared documents showing that her son, who is autistic and nonverbal, was restrained or secluded more than 200 times in a single year at Rock Creek School, FCPS’ facility for children with severe disabilities. The DOJ found that FCPS used seclusion or restraint more than 7,000 times on 125 students over two and a half school years.
Frederick County Board of Education President Brad Young said Monday that he expected the district to go “above and beyond” what H.B. 1255 requires.
“It was happening in every county,” Young said of the problems revealed by the DOJ investigation. “We happened to be the focus of that suit, but it was happening in every county.”
State data shows that FCPS far outpaced every other school district in the state in its use of seclusion and physical restraint between 2017 and 2019, the period covered by the investigation.
During the 2017-18 school year, for instance, FCPS reported 2,152 incidents of physical restraint — nearly 300 more than Baltimore County, which had nearly three times the amount of total students. The district recorded 837 incidents of seclusion that year, 114 more than Montgomery County, the largest system in the state by a wide margin.
FCPS staff have performed 48 restraints since the DOJ released its report on Dec. 1, according to school board documents. Forty of those involved students with Individualized Education Plans.
Stephens celebrated the bill’s passage and said it would protect already-vulnerable students from the trauma of seclusion and drive down rates of restraint. But he cautioned that districts would need to ensure staff understood the changes and were properly trained on alternative behavioral interventions.
“Part of the hard work comes next,” Stephens said. “What’s really important now is that the State Department of Education and the school districts are working hard to figure out how they can provide support for staff.”
