Consultants began visiting special education classrooms across Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday as part of an independent audit.
The audit comes at the recommendation of FCPS’ Blue Ribbon Task Force, which was formed in response to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that revealed the district was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
The district contracted with Public Consulting Group (PCG) to conduct the audit at a cost of $145,000.
The classroom visits, which are also set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, are one of the first concrete steps in the process.
At a virtual kickoff meeting last week, some of the PCG consultants introduced themselves to community members, laid out their plans and took questions.
The PCG team plans to visit classrooms at up to 19 schools over three days, they said.
The visits are not “evaluative in nature,” said Matthew Scott, one of the lead consultants on the team.
“We are looking at a broad group of classrooms and settings to better understand how students are provided services,” Scott said.
After the visits, PCG will conduct focus groups and surveys for district employees, parents and community members, including members of the Blue Ribbon Task Force and the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee.
The district will share information about how to sign up for focus groups later on in the process, the consultants said.
The consultants will review FCPS student data, too, Scott said. The audit will include an analysis of race, ethnicity and income data for students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs), discipline data for students with disabilities and more.
Those figures will be compared to figures at the state and national level, Scott said.
The firm has extensive experience conducting special education reviews, the consultants said. At last week’s meeting, they outlined the “special education effectiveness framework” they use for such reviews.
The framework stems from “an urgent need to raise expectations and improve educational outcomes in special education” across the country.
PCG will finalize its report to FCPS in April and help the district develop an “action plan” to respond to what it finds.
The consultants can help the district implement that action plan at an additional cost, Scott said, if officials request the extra assistance.
FCPS’ contract with PCG is set to expire in June.
FCPS has budgeted about $3 million for the audit response in its draft fiscal plan for fiscal year 2024.
