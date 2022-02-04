Maryland lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill that would ban the use of seclusion in public schools across the state.
Senate Bill 705 would also place strict limits on when nonpublic schools can use seclusion, compel state employees to more closely monitor individual counties’ and schools’ use of physical restraint and introduce new training requirements.
Sen. Craig Zucker (D-Montgomery County) is the bill’s lead sponsor, with Sens. Katie Fry Hester (D-Carroll and Howard counties) and Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) signed on as co-sponsors.
The bill comes about two months after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had reached a settlement with Frederick County Public Schools over the district’s illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
In December, Hough spoke on the senate floor about the issue in FCPS, sharing allegations of misconduct he’d heard from local families. Afterwards, he said, other lawmakers approached him and said they’d had similar problems in their own jurisdictions.
“This is really an attempt to address this issue statewide,” Hough said. “We need to do something.”
Maryland educational regulations already include specific instructions on when school staff can and cannot use seclusion and restraint. But those rules were sometimes broken across FCPS, the DOJ found.
The senate bill — which will soon be accompanied by a house bill with lead sponsor Del. Eric Ebersole (D-Baltimore and Howard counties), advocates said — removes seclusion as a legal option altogether.
Physical restraint would remain legal when deemed necessary to protect against “imminent serious physical harm,” but its use would be subject to new tracking requirements. Currently, districts must report their total number of annual seclusion and restraint incidents to the state. The new law would keep that requirement, but also require districts to show how many restraints each individual student experienced.
One mother who spoke to the News-Post shared documents showing that her son was restrained or secluded more than 200 times in a single school year.
Under SB705, administrators would have to immediately notify the state as soon as any student was restrained or secluded 20 times or more in a given school year. And each local school system would have to submit an annual report to the state that details, among other things, the efforts it’s taken to reduce the overall use of restraint.
Seclusion would still be legal in nonpublic schools, but under a strict set of new rules. The person performing the seclusion must be either a licensed physician, nurse, psychologist or social worker who has received specific training, is “clinically familiar” with the child in question and has performed a risk assessment regarding the potential impact of seclusion on that student.
The bill also specifies that each 30-minute chunk of time a student spends in seclusion must be counted as its own seclusion incident for tracking purposes. In Frederick, staff sometimes secluded a student for hours by recording the time in separate 30-minute increments, according to documents reviewed by the News-Post.
If the student stops being a physical threat before the 30 minutes are up, the law would require the seclusion to end. Another mother who spoke to the News-Post shared documents showing that staff sometimes kept her son in seclusion long after recording that he was calm. On multiple occasions, the student ate his lunch in the seclusion room.
State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury would be responsible, under the proposed law, for developing training for staff and administrators on positive behavioral interventions. And the state education department would have to “develop an accountability system” to ensure districts and nonpublic agencies were cooperating with the rules surrounding seclusion and restraint.
That system would allow the state to identify trends among schools or districts that may be overusing seclusion or restraint. In the two full school years covered by the DOJ’s investigation of FCPS, the district had far more incidents than any other public system in the state.
“We need to be discussing and addressing — from not just a local level, but also from a statewide perspective — what to do about seclusion and restraint,” Hough said.
