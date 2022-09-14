Frederick County Public Schools has trained more than 250 employees in a behavior management model aimed at reducing physical restraints in its special education programs, officials said Wednesday.
Between June and August, 264 FCPS special educators learned how to implement Ukeru — a Japanese word that means "to receive." Ukeru is a behavioral intervention model that emphasizes proactive intervention. Educators to use soft pads to block a child who is behaving aggressively.
Teachers could use a pad to protect themselves if a child is punching or kicking, for instance, or they could slide one into place to protect a student attempting to bang their head against the wall or floor.
The model has gained traction in Calvert County Public Schools, another Maryland school system that — like FCPS — found to have overused seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
In December, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had signed a settlement with FCPS over the district's use of seclusion and physical restraint. The DOJ found FCPS was employing the practices in non-emergency situations. It required the district to immediately end the use of seclusion, in which students were shut alone in small rooms.
Ukeru, meanwhile, brands itself as a trauma-informed and hands-free approach.
FCPS is using a "train the trainer" model to implement Ukeru, meaning a small group of employees take a longer course, then become certified to train others.
So far, 10 FCPS employees are designated Ukeru trainers, Special Education Director Linda Chambers told the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday at its work session.
Those 10 people have distributed the training to all employees at Rock Creek School — FCPS' separate day school for students with significant disabilities — as well as everyone who works in FCPS' Expressions program, which serves students with severe communication needs.
Elementary school employees who work in the Pyramid program — FCPS' program for children with social and emotional challenges — have been trained, too, Chambers said.
Trained employees must be recertified once a year. All new employees hired into those programs will receive Ukeru training, Chambers added.
"We are going to keep monitoring that to determine if it needs to be expanded anywhere else," Chambers told the board.
Any time a teacher or staff member uses an Ukeru blocking pad with a student, parents are notified the same day, Chambers told the board Wednesday. She said the employees involved have to debrief after each incident.
FCPS declined to provide data Wednesday on the use of Ukeru pads so far this school year.
Chambers and FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe have been giving regular updates on special education to the board at each meeting since February.
During each update over the previous school year, the officials provided data on how many restraints had been recorded across the system. At many meetings, they broke the incidents down by race and age.
The restraint numbers haven't been provided since the board's June 22 meeting.
FCPS declined to provide updated restraint data Wednesday.
The DOJ settlement also instituted a myriad other requirements for FCPS, including hiring 17 behavioral analysts. Chambers said Wednesday the district had so far hired 11.
