FCPS School Central Office Building
Buy Now

The Frederick County Public Schools central office building.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Nearly a year after Frederick County Public Schools settled with the U.S. Department of Justice over the district’s illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities, officials are still trying to determine how much time and money they must spend to make up for it.

The DOJ settlement required FCPS to offer three months of weekly, hourlong therapy sessions to every student it subjected to seclusion and restraint between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 school years. It also said the district must offer each student an hour of tutoring or extra instructional time for every hour of class the student missed because they were being secluded or restrained.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(13) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

From below (no "+ add reply" button). Forum software would fix that recurring problem. Just sayin'...

public-redux Nov 26, 2022 8:59am

“ …I think most people who post using their real name are usually sincere.”

Could be. But I lived in Missouri for a while so they have to show me.

~~~

Generally speaking (all social media; forums; comment sections; blogs, etc.) posts by people who use their real name run the gamut from outright lies to 100% truthful.

I had in mind the few people here on the FNP comment section who use their real name. There are not very many of them, but off the top of my head their comments seem to be consistent, and the opinions they post are usually not of the "look at how wonderful I am" variety. Mostly they are for or against:

* The Sugarloaf Plan

* Particular politicians (there could be some attempt to curry favor in some of those cases)

* The proposed downtown "Hotel Boondoggle"

* Development in general

* The various 'hot button issues' (God, guns, gays, abortion)

* A variety of other local issues

Regardless of one's position on any of those subjects, there will be people who agree, and those who disagree. There's no personal benefit to any particular position.

IOW, the typical comments are a far cry from:

"I was recovering from knee surgery and while limping along with my walker I saw 2 children and their dog break through the ice on a pond. In excruciating pain, and at great personal risk, I dove into the freezing water, held my breath, and was able to rescue both kids and the dog. That's just the kind of guy I am. When I'm not helping little old ladies cross the street I'm volunteering at a variety of non-profit groups..."

[rolleyes]

Report Add Reply
FNP-reader

Virtual tutoring has been shown to be completely useless and valueless for autistic children and is completely unacceptable as compensation. This looks like more pretense of action while doing nothing.

Report Add Reply
DickD

I thought the same as I read it.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

This is a good example of one of the benefits of anonymity -- the ability to post the truth, without fear of losing one's job or being attacked by the woke mob.

First: My wife's brother is severely mentally challenged. He is in his early 60s but has the cognitive development of a child of about 7.

Second: We have a friend who lives near Hagerstown who worked in special education for about 20 years. She loved her job and "her kids" but finally retired, in part because she got tired of being bitten; slapped; punched; and having feces thrown at her.

It's easy for people at the DOJ, and others with no experience with special ed., to sit back and make righteous proclamations. The sad fact is that some children do need to be restrained and/or put in isolation occasionally.

There are some kids for whom special ed. is an inappropriate environment -- for example, those that are frequently disruptive and/or violent.

Obviously, restraint and isolation can be misused or abused, but it's safe to say that very few people go into special ed. because they dislike children with special needs and have sadistic tendencies.

Teachers can be monitored to ensure their behavior is appropriate, but I have no doubt that the vast majority are wonderful people doing a very difficult, and sometimes thankless, job. The last thing they need is 'Holier than thou' bureaucrats second guessing them. That alone is enough to make people quit.

This is an example of a situation where people are afraid to speak up because:

* Doing so risks being portrayed as being insensitive to the needs of disabled kids (or worse).

* There is no downside to staying quiet. The costs are borne by taxpayers. It's 'OPM'.

In fact, people may even try to 'one-up' each other as a way of virtue signaling.

"I say three months of weekly, hour long therapy sessions to every student subjected to seclusion and restraint!"

"And an hour of tutoring or extra instructional time for every hour of class the student missed because they were being secluded or restrained!"

"This travesty clearly calls for 6 months of twice-weekly therapy and 2 hours of tutoring for every hour of class missed!"

"I say, if FCPS was truly sorry about this, the county would build new facilities dedicated to special education. Spare no expense!"

People need to take a breath. To hear some describe the situation it was some sort of 'chamber of horrors' filled with heartless cruel teachers who wrapped kids with duct tape for chewing gum.

A bit more perspective is called for.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Your comments about the benefits of anonymity are spot on. I often wonder if commenters are sacrificing their integrity of belief for fear of acceptance or retribution by identifying themselves in the comments.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

That's one reason why anonymity is so important.

There would not be whistleblowers if it weren't for anonymity.

In many cases, if we want to know what people REALLY think, they must be allowed to use a pseudonym.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

With people so easily angering, and the ability to obtain addresses online, it’s best to comment under a screen name. Look, there is an elected official who has done all they can to not disclose their full name. Through online records, I was able to get his full legal name, as well as see that he owns multiple rental properties. Way too easy.

Commenting about politics.

Commenting about criminals. If the criminal sees the comments, they could put a hit out for you.

Others want to know true identity more so out of nosiness. Or to retaliate.

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

"Others want to know true identity more so out of nosiness. Or to retaliate."

And that would be you in both examples, Pb, The Queen of Doxing.

Report
public-redux
public-redux

Meant to include in my comment: I can’t help but think of the (alleged) command of Jesus to pray in one’s closet rather than openly preening for public consumption. All other things being equal, I discount the sincerity and truthfulness of those who comment under their own names.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

One thing's for sure, it's impossible to 'virtue signal' while posting anonymously.

That said, I think most people who post using their real name are usually sincere.

In a situation like this one though, it would be very risky for someone -- particularly someone employed by the county or FCPS -- to deviate from the official position. So they remain silent and it appears as though everyone is in 100% agreement.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

“ …I think most people who post using their real name are usually sincere.”

Could be. But I lived in Missouri for a while so they have to show me.

Report
DickD

I agree with what you said, but you left out one example. For instance some children can and are put in special ed just to fill out the class and that is bad for them too.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

That's right Dick. I did not mention that situation specifically, but it would fall under:

"There are some kids for whom special ed. is an inappropriate environment..."

OTOH -- my wife has told me that her parents had the option of enrolling her mentally challenged brother in Baltimore County public schools. She and her brother are a year apart in age, so she would have usually been in the same school with him. She told her parents that he would definitely get picked on and she would end up getting repeatedly suspended for fighting the bullies.

He went to a school for kids with special needs and (apparently) has nothing but fond memories. He looks forward to the reunions.

I imagine most cases are like that. However, there are children who simply do not belong in public schools (of any sort). They do not derive any benefit, and it is unfair to the teachers, teacher's aides, and other students.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription