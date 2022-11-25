Nearly a year after Frederick County Public Schools settled with the U.S. Department of Justice over the district’s illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities, officials are still trying to determine how much time and money they must spend to make up for it.
The DOJ settlement required FCPS to offer three months of weekly, hourlong therapy sessions to every student it subjected to seclusion and restraint between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 school years. It also said the district must offer each student an hour of tutoring or extra instructional time for every hour of class the student missed because they were being secluded or restrained.
Together, the therapy and makeup instructional hours are referred to as “compensatory services.”
At a work session of the Frederick County Board of Education earlier this month, the district’s acting executive director of special education, Gwendolyn Mason, said it wasn’t clear how many hours of these compensatory services the district would ultimately be on the hook for.
“I’ve heard different numbers at this point,” Mason told board members. “But I need to look more closely, myself, at that data.”
In its fiscal year 2023 budget, FCPS allocated $600,000 to cover the costs of compensatory services. That’s in addition to the special education department’s existing budget for legal expenses, which this year was $400,000, according to an email from FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland.
Another $600,000 allocation will be made available in the next budget cycle, Oland wrote.
But only “about 15” students have actually received compensatory services so far, Oland wrote, more than 11 months after then-FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban signed the DOJ settlement on Dec. 1, 2021.
That’s out of nearly 400 eligible students.
Physical restraint — which remains legal in situations where a student is seriously endangering themselves or others occurs when a school employee physically immobilizes a child. Seclusion, which was banned in Maryland public schools in the wake of the DOJ’s settlement with FCPS, usually meant a child was locked alone in a small, padded room.
The DOJ investigation found that FCPS was “systematically and improperly” using seclusion and restraint in nonemergency scenarios to manage students with disabilities.
Before the district can start paying for compensatory services, it must determine how many hours each child is due. Then, it must contact and coordinate with each family to see if they’re even interested in accepting what officials can offer.
If a family accepts the offer of services, the DOJ settlement stipulates that FCPS must offer them a range of options. Students can see FCPS employees or outside providers, receive tutoring in person or virtually, get vouchers for summer school programs and more.
The process is complicated by the fact that not all of the affected students are still enrolled in FCPS, officials say. The district is working with the Maryland State Department of Education to locate 80 families and make them offers, Mason said.
So far, FCPS has received responses to only 140 of its 395 total offers, Oland wrote. Of those, 65 families accepted, and 54 declined. Another 21 requested a meeting to discuss the offer further.
Outgoing board member Liz Barrett said in an interview that the situation created “a huge systemic and budgetary unknown.”
“We’ve got a deep mess on our hands,” she said at the Nov. 9 board work session, “and we’re not as far into it as we need to be.”
At the same meeting, FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe read aloud from a list that breaks down how many hours of compensatory services the district must offer.
Two hundred and fifty-one students are owed between one and ten hours; 48 students are owed 11 to 30 hours; 26 students are owed 31 to 50 hours; 12 students are owed 51 to 75 hours; three students are owed 76 to 100 hours and 27 students are owed 101 hours or more, Markoe said.
Those numbers add up to 367 students — 28 fewer than the number of offers Oland said the district had to make. It remains unclear why that gap exists.
At the Nov. 9 meeting, FCPS Chief Legal Counsel Jamie Cannon said the district had internal records showing how many hours each affected student spent in seclusion or being restrained.
“That is something that is delineated, detailed and budgeted for,” she said.
Some of the compensatory instructional time may be offered through TutorMe, a Los Angeles-based company that provides virtual tutoring to students across the country, Mason said. TutorMe could facilitate virtual or in-person sessions, she added.
Still, Barrett said bringing such an offer to families — some of whom say their children were deeply traumatized by their experiences with restraint or seclusion — seemed “transactional and empty.”
Though FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said at the Nov. 9 meeting that the district was in a better place with the settlement than it had been July 1, when her tenure began, she appeared sympathetic to Barrett’s frustration.
“It’s going to be a massive piece of the budget,” Barrett said.
“It is,” Dyson replied. “You are correct.”
From below (no "+ add reply" button). Forum software would fix that recurring problem. Just sayin'...
public-redux Nov 26, 2022 8:59am
“ …I think most people who post using their real name are usually sincere.”
Could be. But I lived in Missouri for a while so they have to show me.
~~~
Generally speaking (all social media; forums; comment sections; blogs, etc.) posts by people who use their real name run the gamut from outright lies to 100% truthful.
I had in mind the few people here on the FNP comment section who use their real name. There are not very many of them, but off the top of my head their comments seem to be consistent, and the opinions they post are usually not of the "look at how wonderful I am" variety. Mostly they are for or against:
* The Sugarloaf Plan
* Particular politicians (there could be some attempt to curry favor in some of those cases)
* The proposed downtown "Hotel Boondoggle"
* Development in general
* The various 'hot button issues' (God, guns, gays, abortion)
* A variety of other local issues
Regardless of one's position on any of those subjects, there will be people who agree, and those who disagree. There's no personal benefit to any particular position.
IOW, the typical comments are a far cry from:
"I was recovering from knee surgery and while limping along with my walker I saw 2 children and their dog break through the ice on a pond. In excruciating pain, and at great personal risk, I dove into the freezing water, held my breath, and was able to rescue both kids and the dog. That's just the kind of guy I am. When I'm not helping little old ladies cross the street I'm volunteering at a variety of non-profit groups..."
[rolleyes]
Virtual tutoring has been shown to be completely useless and valueless for autistic children and is completely unacceptable as compensation. This looks like more pretense of action while doing nothing.
I thought the same as I read it.
This is a good example of one of the benefits of anonymity -- the ability to post the truth, without fear of losing one's job or being attacked by the woke mob.
First: My wife's brother is severely mentally challenged. He is in his early 60s but has the cognitive development of a child of about 7.
Second: We have a friend who lives near Hagerstown who worked in special education for about 20 years. She loved her job and "her kids" but finally retired, in part because she got tired of being bitten; slapped; punched; and having feces thrown at her.
It's easy for people at the DOJ, and others with no experience with special ed., to sit back and make righteous proclamations. The sad fact is that some children do need to be restrained and/or put in isolation occasionally.
There are some kids for whom special ed. is an inappropriate environment -- for example, those that are frequently disruptive and/or violent.
Obviously, restraint and isolation can be misused or abused, but it's safe to say that very few people go into special ed. because they dislike children with special needs and have sadistic tendencies.
Teachers can be monitored to ensure their behavior is appropriate, but I have no doubt that the vast majority are wonderful people doing a very difficult, and sometimes thankless, job. The last thing they need is 'Holier than thou' bureaucrats second guessing them. That alone is enough to make people quit.
This is an example of a situation where people are afraid to speak up because:
* Doing so risks being portrayed as being insensitive to the needs of disabled kids (or worse).
* There is no downside to staying quiet. The costs are borne by taxpayers. It's 'OPM'.
In fact, people may even try to 'one-up' each other as a way of virtue signaling.
"I say three months of weekly, hour long therapy sessions to every student subjected to seclusion and restraint!"
"And an hour of tutoring or extra instructional time for every hour of class the student missed because they were being secluded or restrained!"
"This travesty clearly calls for 6 months of twice-weekly therapy and 2 hours of tutoring for every hour of class missed!"
"I say, if FCPS was truly sorry about this, the county would build new facilities dedicated to special education. Spare no expense!"
People need to take a breath. To hear some describe the situation it was some sort of 'chamber of horrors' filled with heartless cruel teachers who wrapped kids with duct tape for chewing gum.
A bit more perspective is called for.
Your comments about the benefits of anonymity are spot on. I often wonder if commenters are sacrificing their integrity of belief for fear of acceptance or retribution by identifying themselves in the comments.
That's one reason why anonymity is so important.
There would not be whistleblowers if it weren't for anonymity.
In many cases, if we want to know what people REALLY think, they must be allowed to use a pseudonym.
With people so easily angering, and the ability to obtain addresses online, it’s best to comment under a screen name. Look, there is an elected official who has done all they can to not disclose their full name. Through online records, I was able to get his full legal name, as well as see that he owns multiple rental properties. Way too easy.
Commenting about politics.
Commenting about criminals. If the criminal sees the comments, they could put a hit out for you.
Others want to know true identity more so out of nosiness. Or to retaliate.
"Others want to know true identity more so out of nosiness. Or to retaliate."
And that would be you in both examples, Pb, The Queen of Doxing.
Meant to include in my comment: I can’t help but think of the (alleged) command of Jesus to pray in one’s closet rather than openly preening for public consumption. All other things being equal, I discount the sincerity and truthfulness of those who comment under their own names.
One thing's for sure, it's impossible to 'virtue signal' while posting anonymously.
That said, I think most people who post using their real name are usually sincere.
In a situation like this one though, it would be very risky for someone -- particularly someone employed by the county or FCPS -- to deviate from the official position. So they remain silent and it appears as though everyone is in 100% agreement.
“ …I think most people who post using their real name are usually sincere.”
Could be. But I lived in Missouri for a while so they have to show me.
I agree with what you said, but you left out one example. For instance some children can and are put in special ed just to fill out the class and that is bad for them too.
That's right Dick. I did not mention that situation specifically, but it would fall under:
"There are some kids for whom special ed. is an inappropriate environment..."
OTOH -- my wife has told me that her parents had the option of enrolling her mentally challenged brother in Baltimore County public schools. She and her brother are a year apart in age, so she would have usually been in the same school with him. She told her parents that he would definitely get picked on and she would end up getting repeatedly suspended for fighting the bullies.
He went to a school for kids with special needs and (apparently) has nothing but fond memories. He looks forward to the reunions.
I imagine most cases are like that. However, there are children who simply do not belong in public schools (of any sort). They do not derive any benefit, and it is unfair to the teachers, teacher's aides, and other students.
