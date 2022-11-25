FCPS School Central Office Building
The Frederick County Public Schools central office building.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Nearly a year after Frederick County Public Schools settled with the U.S. Department of Justice over the district's illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities, officials are still trying to determine how much time and money they must spend to make up for it.

The DOJ settlement required FCPS to offer three months of weekly, hourlong therapy sessions to every student it subjected to seclusion and restraint between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 school years. It also said the district must offer each student an hour of tutoring or extra instructional time for every hour of class the student missed because they were being secluded or restrained.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

