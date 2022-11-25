Nearly a year after Frederick County Public Schools settled with the U.S. Department of Justice over the district's illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities, officials are still trying to determine how much time and money they must spend to make up for it.
The DOJ settlement required FCPS to offer three months of weekly, hourlong therapy sessions to every student it subjected to seclusion and restraint between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 school years. It also said the district must offer each student an hour of tutoring or extra instructional time for every hour of class the student missed because they were being secluded or restrained.
Together, the therapy and makeup instructional hours are referred to as "compensatory services."
At a work session of the Frederick County Board of Education earlier this month, the district's acting executive director of special education, Gwendolyn Mason, said it wasn't clear how many hours of these compensatory services the district would ultimately be on the hook for.
"I've heard different numbers at this point," Mason told board members. "But I need to look more closely, myself, at that data."
In its fiscal year 2023 budget, FCPS allocated $600,000 to cover the costs of compensatory services. That's in addition to the special education department's existing budget for legal expenses, which this year was $400,000, according to an email from FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland.
Another $600,000 allocation will be made available in the next budget cycle, Oland wrote.
But only "about 15" students have actually received compensatory services so far, Oland wrote, more than 11 months after then-FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban signed the DOJ settlement on Dec. 1, 2021.
That's out of nearly 400 eligible students.
Physical restraint — which remains legal in situations where a student is seriously endangering themselves or others — occurs when a school employee physically immobilizes a child. Seclusion, which was banned in Maryland public schools in the wake of the DOJ's settlement with FCPS, usually meant a child was locked alone in a small, padded room.
The DOJ investigation found that FCPS was “systematically and improperly” using seclusion and restraint in nonemergency scenarios to manage students with disabilities.
Before the district can start paying for compensatory services, it must determine how many hours each child is due. Then, it must contact and coordinate with each family to see if they're even interested in accepting what officials can offer.
If a family accepts the offer of services, the DOJ settlement stipulates that FCPS must offer them a range of options. Students can see FCPS employees or outside providers, receive tutoring in person or virtually, get vouchers for summer school programs and more.
The process is complicated by the fact that not all of the affected students are still enrolled in FCPS, officials say. The district is working with the Maryland State Department of Education to locate 80 families and make them offers, Mason said.
So far, FCPS has received responses to only 140 of its 395 total offers, Oland wrote. Of those, 65 families accepted, and 54 declined. Another 21 requested a meeting to discuss the offer further.
Outgoing board member Liz Barrett said in an interview that the situation created "a huge systemic and budgetary unknown."
"We've got a deep mess on our hands," she said at the Nov. 9 board work session, "and we're not as far into it as we need to be."
At the same meeting, FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe read aloud from a list that breaks down how many hours of compensatory services the district must offer.
Two hundred and fifty-one students are owed between one and ten hours; 48 students are owed 11 to 30 hours; 26 students are owed 31 to 50 hours; 12 students are owed 51 to 75 hours; three students are owed 76 to 100 hours and 27 students are owed 101 hours or more, Markoe said.
Those numbers add up to 367 students — 28 fewer than the number of offers Oland said the district had to make. It remains unclear why that gap exists.
At the Nov. 9 meeting, FCPS Chief Legal Counsel Jamie Cannon said the district had internal records showing how many hours each affected student spent in seclusion or being restrained.
"That is something that is delineated, detailed and budgeted for," she said.
Some of the compensatory instructional time may be offered through TutorMe, a Los Angeles-based company that provides virtual tutoring to students across the country, Mason said. TutorMe could facilitate virtual or in-person sessions, she added.
Still, Barrett said bringing such an offer to families — some of whom say their children were deeply traumatized by their experiences with restraint or seclusion — seemed "transactional and empty."
Though FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said at the Nov. 9 meeting that the district was in a better place with the settlement than it had been July 1, when her tenure began, she appeared sympathetic to Barrett's frustration.
"It's going to be a massive piece of the budget," Barrett said.
"It is," Dyson replied. "You are correct."
