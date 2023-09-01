Frederick County Public Schools will revisit the idea of installing cameras in some special education classrooms this spring, officials decided after a discussion Wednesday.
At the Frederick County Board of Education's most recent meeting, FCPS leaders recommended against launching a pilot program to have cameras placed in the district's Expressions classrooms, which house students who are mostly nonverbal.
Advocates say cameras in such classrooms would protect students who cannot tell their parents or guardians if someone hurts them at school. A handful of people at Wednesday's meeting argued just that, wearing matching yellow T-shirts that said "be their voice" and "support cameras in special ed classrooms."
Dustin Bane, a Frederick County parent who has been advocating for cameras in special education classrooms and whose son is nonverbal, spoke at Wednesday's meeting in an attempt to counter the anxiety some teachers have expressed about the idea.
An FCPS survey showed that while some special education teachers supported the cameras or were open to learning more, others were opposed. Some teachers worried that the footage could be taken out of context or used to evaluate job performance.
But that's not how the proposed pilot program would work, Bane argued.
"If they simply knew that these cameras can only be accessed in cases where abuse was suspected, it would alleviate 99% of the concerns," Bane said.
Still, several board members said they understood teachers' concerns.
"Nobody wants to feel that Big Brother is looking at them," board member Nancy Allen said.
No board members said they were opposed to the cameras, and many expressed support for the idea. But officials agreed that too many unanswered questions remained.
Those questions include how long the footage would be kept, what procedures would govern an investigation into possible abuse and the legal ramifications of recording children and teachers.
Plus, officials said, the rules of any pilot program would have to be negotiated with the unions representing FCPS employees.
Several states, including Texas, West Virginia and Louisiana, have passed laws outlining situations where districts must install cameras in special education classrooms.
But FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said she wasn't aware of a school district that installed cameras without the mandate and detailed guidance that comes with a state law.
In the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found FCPS was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities, the school board voted to formally support a state bill requiring cameras in all self-contained special education classrooms. That bill — which had already failed twice in Annapolis — later died again.
The board suggested FCPS survey parents of students in the Expressions program to gather their thoughts on the idea and conduct more research on camera policies in states that mandate them.
District leaders will present another update on the topic in the spring.
"I think if we keep digging and toiling, we might get somewhere," board President Sue Johnson said. "I think we’re just in the mud right now."
