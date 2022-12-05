The Frederick County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on awarding a $145,000 contract to a Boston-based consulting firm that would conduct an audit of the district's special education programs.
Four companies submitted bids to Frederick County Public Schools, which put out a request for proposal in September seeking a team that could provide a thorough evaluation of the services it provides to students with disabilities.
An independent audit of those services was the top recommendation of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, which formed in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that revealed FCPS was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
The board is set to discuss and vote on the contract at its work session on Wednesday afternoon.
The decision will be one of the first ones by the new board, which will see three newly elected members sworn in Wednesday morning.
Meeting materials the board posted online ahead of the work session show that officials recommend that the contract go to Public Consulting Group (PCG), a Boston-based firm that focuses on public-sector organizations in health, human services and education fields.
The materials show that FCPS will request PCG to complete the following services: "Review and identify a proper organizational structure, identify staffing services required to support the program, identify any software packages that will assist with management and staffing, suggestions on efficient delivery of services to students, suggestions on improving the coordination of activities and services, and identify specific strategies to increase effectiveness of services."
PCG earned the highest total score from a committee of FCPS employees, who evaluated each of the company's proposals.
FCPS interviewed people from the three companies whose proposals received the highest scores. Then, they considered the costs of their top two choices.
In the end, each company earned a technical score and a fee score. PCG's combined total was 84.1, while the next-highest total score, by FYI-CSI of Milford, Michigan, was 79.3.
PCG earned the best technical score and the third-best fee score out of five proposals.
- The Ability Challenge of Chevy Chase, Md., $125,000
- FYI-CSI of Milford, Michigan, $136,075 (remote) or $146,575 (in person)
- Public Consulting Group of Boston, $145,000
- Sanford Federal of Stafford, Va., $722,400
American Rescue Plan funding will pay for the audit, the meeting materials say.
Final results of the audit will be due on March 31, 2023.
The contract is set to expire one year from the date it's awarded. Special Education Directors Linda Chambers and Troy Keller will administer it.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
