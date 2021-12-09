State Sen. Michael Hough is calling for the Maryland superintendent of schools to investigate Frederick County Public Schools’ use of seclusion and restraint on students with disabilities.
“I believe the state has a stake in an investigation of these serious allegations of widespread failure at one of our largest school systems,” Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) said from the Senate floor during the final day of a special legislative session in Annapolis.
Hough’s request came a week after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation -- and subsequent settlement with FCPS -- revealed thousands of incidents of seclusion and restraint throughout two and half school years.
State data showed FCPS far surpassed all other Maryland school systems in its use of seclusion and restraint, a practice state law says should only be used in emergency situations to prevent “imminent, serious, physical harm.”
“Due to the systematic failure within Frederick County Public Schools, particularly at the highest level, I believe it is appropriate that the state superintendent lead an independent investigation to ensure that any personnel that harmed students, who retaliated against parents, who failed to protect teachers and failed to report violent incidents at schools and on school buses are held accountable,” Hough said.
Maryland State Department of Education spokesperson Lora Rakowski said in an email the state would work with FCPS to “ensure they implement the corrective action plan fully and robustly.”
“We will also be doing a top to bottom review of existing regulations, processes and procedures and looking into this issue across the state to ensure that this — or other — discriminatory activity does not occur in the future anywhere in Maryland,” Rakowski said in her email. “MSDE will ensure that immediate corrective action occurs where needed.”
Hough said he plans to send an official investigation request Friday.
The state senator, who is running for county executive, said from the floor that his office had received a number of “horrific stories” in the last week. He recounted anecdotes from four parents whose disabled children were subjected numerous times, for hours, to seclusion and restraint in FCPS schools.
Hough said in an interview that a state investigation should be focused on high-level personnel and supervisors within the school system, like principals.
“What did everyone else in the school system know, particularly in the central office there?” he said.
FCPS spokesman Eric Louérs-Phillips said the school system plans to cooperate with any investigation that is launched.
As I Posted to another article, I have a feeling here that there is a lot more to this story than the public has been informed of to-date. My hunches usually are correct. Yes, we have the DOJ report and FNP reporting, and now a state investigation being requested by Sen. Hough, but I am steeling myself to begin hearing about much more deep seated malfeasance and ugliness here. Stay tuned.
Hough lived in the basement of a child abuser. Hough was romantically involved with the child abuser. Spare us your concern.
How do you know that?
