Meetings of a Blue Ribbon Task Force formed to examine special education programs in Frederick County Public Schools will not be open to the public.
The 22 members of the task force were split on whether to open up access to their meetings, said Dana Falls, FCPS’ director of student services and a co-chair of the task force. They debated the question at their first meeting on May 17, with some arguing that private discussions would allow for more open communication about specific student experiences.
Others, however, said allowing the public to observe the task force’s work would help restore trust that was damaged in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into FCPS’ specialized programs.
“There needs to be transparency for families to heal,” the minutes from the May 17 meeting read. “[T]here is a lot of mistrust and allowing this process to be open and observable will go a long way to that healing process.”
The DOJ investigation — the impetus for Frederick County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe forming the task force — found that FCPS systematically misused seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities. Parents later told The Frederick News-Post their children were traumatized by the practices, which were only legal when necessary to protect against “imminent serious physical harm.”
But the DOJ found that FCPS regularly secluded and physically restrained children for nonviolent offenses. The system performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students over two and a half school years.
Every student FCPS secluded and all but one of the students it restrained had a disability, the DOJ said. Nearly 90 percent of the incidents were reported across just three of the district’s 68 schools. Each of those three schools hosted programs specifically for children with special needs.
Former FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban abruptly resigned shortly after the DOJ’s findings were announced in December 2021.
Because the Blue Ribbon Task Force was divided on the issue, Falls said, he recommended to Markoe that the meetings be private but that agendas, minutes and presentations be uploaded to the task force’s web page.
“We tried to strike a balance,” Falls said.
Some members also expressed concern that community members would be disruptive during meetings or record and share parts of them, Falls said.
“If they're sharing personal things about their own children, they didn't want that necessarily out on the internet and on social media,” he said.
Membership on the task force is split evenly between FCPS staff and non-FCPS staff, Falls said.
The district has told The News-Post that Falls and Tammie Workman are the co-chairs. The district has not publicly shared a list of who else serves on the task force.
The task force is meeting every Tuesday. Falls said he would aim to make meeting materials available by Friday each week.
Materials from the May 31 meeting were uploaded Monday afternoon. In an email, Falls wrote that the person who would normally upload meeting materials was out on Friday.
Falls said it wasn’t feasible to arrange for separate open and closed sections of each meeting given the task force’s tight time frame.
“We only have two hours per meeting, and we're only meeting six times,” Falls said. “We want to be as efficient as we can.”
Markoe charged the task force with examining FCPS’ array of specialized programs and exploring “proactive best practices for behavioral intervention.” At the first meeting, Falls said, many members spoke about the need for improvements in staffing and professional learning.
