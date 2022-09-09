Seclusion Room
One of three seclusion rooms at the new Rock Creek School in Walkersville. The rooms are no longer in use.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Blue Ribbon Task Force, which formed in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the misuse of seclusion and restraint in Frederick County Public Schools, will present recommendations to the Frederick County Board of Education next week.

The DOJ found in December that FCPS had violated state and federal law in its use of the disciplinary practices against students with disabilities. Former Superintendent Terry Alban stepped down shortly after the news broke, and in January, then-Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe announced he was forming a task force to review the district's special education programs.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

