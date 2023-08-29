FCPS School Central Office Building
Buy Now

The Frederick County Public Schools central office building

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday will discuss a possible pilot program that would install cameras in some special education classrooms, but school district leaders are recommending against it.

The discussion comes more than a year and a half after the board expressed interest in the idea and voted to formally support a state bill requiring cameras in all self-contained special education classrooms. That bill — which had already failed twice in Annapolis — later died again.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(2) comments

AOC
AOC

"I am concerned with the implications that there is a breakdown in trust or belief in our competency as educators."

Gee, you don't need ESP to detect the mistrust of the abused children's parents and the community in large part.

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

If it is good enough for police why are teachers opposed? FCPS has a proven record of abusing special needs children.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription