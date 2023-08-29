The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday will discuss a possible pilot program that would install cameras in some special education classrooms, but school district leaders are recommending against it.
The discussion comes more than a year and a half after the board expressed interest in the idea and voted to formally support a state bill requiring cameras in all self-contained special education classrooms. That bill — which had already failed twice in Annapolis — later died again.
Self-contained special education classrooms are those designated specifically for students with special needs. Advocates for cameras say they would protect students who cannot speak up about what happens at school and would protect teachers from false or misguided accusations.
In documents uploaded to BoardDocs, the school board’s platform for sharing meeting information with the public, FCPS officials outlined the steps they’d taken to explore the idea.
After the school board expressed interest in a camera program in early 2022, the documents say, then-Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe worked with the Frederick County Teachers Association, the county teachers union, to identify a special education program that might make sense for a pilot.
They chose the Expressions program — which serves students with “severe communication deficits,” according to the district — and approached teachers about the idea.
“The majority of the staff expressed significant concerns regarding the installation and use of cameras in their program,” a district memo on BoardDocs says. “Several indicated that if FCPS proceeded with the installation and use of cameras in their program, they would transfer out of the program. Given the staff’s adverse reaction, the idea of a pilot was tabled.”
But when board members expressed renewed interest later that year, the district started the discussion again. Member David Bass said he lobbied for the topic to be put on a meeting agenda, and received support from members Nancy Allen and Dean Rose.
In April 2023, FCPS surveyed 58 employees who worked in the Expressions program. Of those, 26 said they opposed the cameras, 20 said they needed further information to decide, and only 12 said they supported the idea.
The BoardDocs memo includes several pages of written responses from employees who completed the survey. Though a few respondents expressed support for the idea, most expressed opposition or reservation.
“I think it sets a dangerous precedent, and in a way is continuing the deprofessionalization of teaching,” one respondent wrote.
Several respondents questioned why the cameras would only be in Expressions classrooms, rather than throughout the school.
“I also feel as though my integrity, the integrity of my staff, and our professionalism is in question here,” another respondent wrote. “I am concerned with the implications that there is a breakdown in trust or belief in our competency as educators.”
Other educators noted that Expressions students sometimes remove their clothing in the classroom and questioned whether that was legal or appropriate to capture on camera.
A presentation scheduled for the school board’s Wednesday afternoon work session indicates the district will recommend that the board not pursue the pilot.
Markoe, along with the coordinator for the Expressions program and the principal of Centerville Elementary School, will speak about the topic and answer board members’ questions.
The work session is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the board room at FCPS’ central office.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(2) comments
"I am concerned with the implications that there is a breakdown in trust or belief in our competency as educators."
Gee, you don't need ESP to detect the mistrust of the abused children's parents and the community in large part.
If it is good enough for police why are teachers opposed? FCPS has a proven record of abusing special needs children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.