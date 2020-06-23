Maryland reported small increases Monday for both new COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The Maryland Department of Health said there were 297 new cases and eight deaths over the last 24 hours.
The daily number of new cases dipped below 300 for the second time in five days, while the death toll experienced its smallest rise since the beginning of April.
There are now 64,603 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including 2,407 in Frederick County, and 2,945 related deaths statewide.
While the number of new cases in the county increased by 14 since 10 a.m. Sunday, the number of deaths (109) remained unchanged for the third consecutive day and the 19th time in the last 32 days.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations fell for the 25th straight day and now stand at 602 after falling by six over the last 24 hours.
However, the number of patients in intensive care rose by two and now stands at 232.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate remained unchanged at 5.03 percent, while more than 7,400 tests were conducted statewide over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 572,731.
A total of 4,776 Maryland residents have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
(1) comment
Starting to wonder what number we have to reach to have a general recognition that people die from this and no mitigation makes anyone 100% safe from it. Trump is tested. Everyone around him is. *All the time* We pay the big bucks to keep him safe. Whereas you are out there armed with a swatch of cotton. People begging you to keep it up over your nose and mouth may really be thinking about you. He has plenty of people trained to protect a doofus from everything, including his own bad instincts. Not the same reality, folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.