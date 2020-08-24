Dozens of county residents were out of power as of mid-Monday after storms rolled through Frederick city Sunday evening.
The outages were reported around the outskirts of downtown Frederick and also near the southern edges of the county, according to a power outage map on Potomac Edison's website.
Some downtown Frederick businesses also reported power outages as storms rolled through Monday. Bentz Street between 3rd and 4th streets was closed temporarily to fallen debris, but was open as of Monday morning.
Power should be restored to homes experiencing outages by the late afternoon or early evening Monday.
