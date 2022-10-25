Sugarloaf Mountain
Sugarloaf Mountain is seen from Comus Road in September. The County Council on Monday voted to drop a large amount of proposed changes to zoning in the area to which the mountain’s owner objected.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to pass a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and the land that surrounds it, but it pushed a decision on development restrictions in the area to the council that will take office in December, following the Nov. 8 general election.

The decision concludes, for at least the next two months, a two-and-a-half year process to preserve nearly 20,000 acres in total.

