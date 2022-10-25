The Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to pass a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and the land that surrounds it, but it pushed a decision on development restrictions in the area to the council that will take office in December, following the Nov. 8 general election.
The decision concludes, for at least the next two months, a two-and-a-half year process to preserve nearly 20,000 acres in total.
The county held its first public meeting for the plan in February 2020.
With the plan now void of the overlay zoning district that outlined standards for the scale, intensity and impact of development and prohibited certain land uses, some council members weren’t sure what was left of the plan to vote on.
“I don’t know what a vote in favor of the plan means,” other than supporting a pretty book, said County Councilman Steve McKay, R.
As part of the Sugarloaf plan, the council approved land-use changes for 34 properties in the Sugarloaf area. Most of the changes are from agricultural uses to rural residential, which is for housing in rural areas.
Before voting to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, the council voted 4-3 to remand the overlay back to the county’s Planning Commission, which held nearly a dozen workshop meetings on the Sugarloaf plan between September 2021 and July before forwarding the plan to the County Council.
Representatives for Stronghold, the nonprofit organization that owns Sugarloaf Mountain, had said the organization would close the mountain to the public if the council passed a plan that included its land in the overlay.
Sugarloaf Mountain will remain open to the public.
Because the overlay was not a part of the plan when the council voted on it, there is no reason to close the mountain, John Webster, president of the Stronghold Board of Trustees, said in a phone interview with the News-Post.
Webster said he did not understand the need for the county to adopt a preservation plan for the mountain, considering that Stronghold was founded in the mid 20th century specifically to preserve the mountain.
He said it’s “ludicrous” that people would think the organization has plans bring development to the mountain.
“The public has trust issues,” he said.
In a statement from Stronghold, spokesperson Beth Levine wrote, “for three years we laid out our concerns to the county and the numerous organizations claiming to know what’s best for our private property, only to be ignored.”
“It didn’t take long to see that our own county government had no intention of working with us, but instead was singularly focused on their own desired result,” she wrote.
The council cannot vote on legislation past Oct. 31 — the final day, per the county’s charter, to pass legislation before a new council takes office in December.
The council was divided about what remanding the overlay could mean for the plan as a whole.
“Any remand, in my opinion, presents a clear and present risk that this plan may never come back” to the council for a vote, McKay said.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said that any member of the next council could propose an overlay zoning district like the one in the Sugarloaf plan. It would not have to be a part of the Sugarloaf plan for a council member to introduce it, either, she said.
Four of the seven council members — Keegan-Ayer and Councilman Jerry Donald, both Democrats, and Republicans McKay and Councilman Phil Dacey — are running for reelection.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, who proposed remanding the overlay to the Planning Commission, voted in favor of the proposal along with Keegan-Ayer, Dacey and Vice President Michael Blue, R.
McKay, Donald and Councilman Kai Hagen, D, who said Fitzwater’s proposal was “grotesquely irresponsible,” voted against it.
Officials from the Frederick County Building Industry Association and the Frederick County Association of Realtors, and some individuals who own large tracks of land in the Sugarloaf area, had for months called on the council to remand the plan back to the county’s Planning Commission.
But, Sugarloaf residents who for months have called on the county to pass a plan that would impose strict development limitations and include Stronghold’s land were outraged.
“What a colossal waste of a huge amount of good work,” said Steve Poteat, who lives in the Sugarloaf area, in a statement from the Sugarloaf Alliance, a nonprofit organization that formed in 2014 to protect the character and public use of Sugarloaf Mountain and the surrounding area.
Before voting to remand the overlay, the council voted 4-3 to oppose an amendment that, according to Hagen and McKay, would have kept the overlay in the plan but exempted certain areas from its development restrictions.
Stronghold’s 3,400 acres in the plan area would have been among the areas exempted from the overlay restrictions.
Under the proposal, which Hagen and McKay proposed, land that is zoned for Resource Conservation, which allows for low-intensity land uses and activities compatible with resource preservation, and which Hagen said is the county’s most strict zoning classification, would have been exempt from the overlay restrictions.
“This plan is not perfect for anybody in the room, probably,” Hagen said. “It’s not perfect for me either.”
The vast majority of Stronghold’s land is zoned Resource Conservation.
Any change in zoning, though, would have subjected the land to the overlay restrictions, Hagen said.
Hagen, who was the council member most outspoken in his support for the Sugarloaf plan, said he introduced the amendment because there had not been four votes in favor of passing the plan in the weeks preceding Tuesday’s decision.
Keegan-Ayer, Blue, Fitzwater and Dacey voted against the amendment. Hagen, McKay and Donald voted in favor.
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, who does not frequent the council’s weekly meetings, but who initiated the county’s process to draft the Sugarloaf plan, said that Hagen’s amendment went against the intent of the plan.
“While I appreciate out-of-the-box thinking and understand how we got to this proposed amendment to the overlay tonight, I have to just go on record as saying I’m disappointed in it,” she said, later adding, “I do hope you will adopt something.”
(2) comments
Jessica, MC and Jan getting together and making a plan is not quite the same as Democracy.
Shame on you.
(JF… Time to start shopping for your school supplies)
“Stronghold, spokesperson Beth Levine”….
https://www.kopublicaffairs.com/beth-levine
Wow. Just wow.
