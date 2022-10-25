The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to pass a bill that will require large developments to adhere to a higher standard for easing traffic. It was one of nine bills the council approved during the meeting.
Tuesday was the last council meeting scheduled before Oct. 31, the final day, per the county’s charter, for the council to pass legislation before a new council takes office in December.
The bill will change the county’s adequate public facilities ordinance, which the county relies on to ensure that development does not overburden roads and intersections, as well as schools and water and sewer infrastructure.
The council was scheduled to vote on McKay’s bill in July, but after receiving feedback from the county’s Planning Commission and members of the local development community, the councilman decided to withdraw the bill and reintroduce a version that incorporated recommendations from the Planning Commission.
The bill establishes a threshold for the county Planning Commission to approve a fee paid to an escrow account to help fund large-scale traffic projects that might be beyond the scope of a single developer to address.
The payment must be at least 5% of the project cost. A previous version of the bill required that the payment be a minimum of 10% of the total cost. The county’s code doesn’t currently list a minimum payment.
The bill also increases the transparency of traffic impact analyses, which assess how a new development might change traffic congestion of nearby roads and intersections. The analyses must be posted on the Frederick County website, according to the bill.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of McKay’s bill. Councilman Phil Dacey, R, was the lone dissenting vote.
The council voted to approve eight bills in addition to McKay’s.
- A “private park” use classification will be added to the county’s code. The county’s planners devised the classification as part of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan to let Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of the mountain, request to add resources and facilities to the mountain if the plan were to pass. The classification will not automatically apply to any properties. The council voted 6-1 to pass the bill.
- The county will grant an exception to the rule that no more than five lots may use a common driveway. Council members granted the exception to a property owner on Twin Ponds Lane in Frederick. The council voted 6-1 to pass the bill.
- People who relocate their home from one piece of property in the county to another will be exempt from impact fees the county charges for developments. The council voted 6-1 to approve the bill.
- The council authorized the county to borrow up to $100 million to sell bonds to finance long-term projects. The council voted unanimously to pass the bill.
- The council voted unanimously to update the code that outlines the county’s procurement process.
- The council voted unanimously to update the county’s finance and taxation code.
- Beginning July 1, 2023, the county’s retirement plan for non-uniformed employees will include a permanent cost-of-living adjustment tied to annual changes in the Consumer Price Index, with a minimum adjustment of 1% per year and a maximum of 3%. The change will eliminate the need to review the employees’ cost-of-living adjustment every three years. The council voted unanimously to approve the bill.
- The council voted unanimously for an identical bill that changed the cost-of-living adjustment for uniformed county employees, which includes law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and fire and rescue personnel.
