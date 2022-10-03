The Frederick County Council on Monday voted to remove more than 100 zoning changes for individual properties that were part of a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.

The council also upheld the plan’s eastern boundary along Interstate 270, historically a divider between preservation and development in the southern part of the county.

Piedmontgardener

Fair. Good compromise. Once again McKay does the right things for people.

stevemckay
stevemckay

Thank you

