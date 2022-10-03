The Frederick County Council on Monday voted to remove more than 100 zoning changes for individual properties that were part of a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.
The council also upheld the plan’s eastern boundary along Interstate 270, historically a divider between preservation and development in the southern part of the county.
Councilman Phil Dacey, R, drafted an amendment to revert the plan back to its September 2021 form, which would have excluded nearly 500 acres and Monocacy National Battlefield, among other areas. But he abandoned the amendment during Monday’s meeting and did not introduce it.
The council is expected to hold a public hearing on the amended plan Oct. 11.
Then, on Oct. 18, the council is scheduled to have a public hearing on two bills that would change parts of the county’s code to implement the Sugarloaf plan, should the council approve it.
In addition to the eastern plan boundary, one of the most contentious parts of the plan has been whether to rezone farmland around the mountain.
Realtors and several landowners in the Sugarloaf area have said land-use changes in the plan would devalue people’s land and strip them of their property and subdivision rights.
The council voted 5-2 on Monday to remove 114 of 163 changes to allowable land uses in the plan.
The 114 land-use changes would have been from an “Agricultural” designation to “Natural Resource,” which allows low-intensity uses and activities compatible with resource conservation.
“It has been the single most important generator of opposition to this plan from individual landowners,” said Councilman Steve McKay, R, who sponsored the amendment. “We need to be able to give in these discussions and find areas to compromise for the folks that don’t agree with us.”
Democratic Council Members M.C. Keegan-Ayer and Jessica Fitzwater, and Republicans Michael Blue and Dacey joined McKay to vote in favor of adopting the amendment. Councilmen Kai Hagen and Jerry Donald, both Democrats, were opposed.
The council unanimously voted to remove from the plan a zoning change for a 3.3-acre property at 2525 Park Mills Road in Adamstown.
The landowners operate a vineyard at the property and plan to add a tasting room. The zoning change would have taken away their ability to do this, McKay said.
Another point of contention in the council’s meetings about the Sugarloaf plan has been finding ways to appease the mountain’s owner, Stronghold, in hopes of keeping the landmark open to the public.
Stronghold requested in August that the county remove the organization’s land from the overlay zoning district. Its board members said they will close the mountain to the public if the council approves a plan they oppose.
Dacey on Monday proposed exempting Stronghold’s 3,400 acres from an overlay zoning district in the plan that is meant to restrict development.
But he was the only council member to vote in favor of the amendment.
“The worst outcome possible would be that Stronghold would shut down the mountain to the public,” Dacey said. “I’d rather nothing pass than have the mountain shut down to the public.”
John Webster, president of the Stronghold board of trustees, declined to comment in a phone call after the council’s vote on Monday.
Before voting on Dacey’s amendment, the council voted 4-3 to strike down an amendment McKay proposed to exclude 45 acres of Stronghold’s land from the overlay district.
McKay said he believed the heart of Stronghold’s concerns about the overlay was how development restrictions would affect existing facilities and uses.
Dacey, though, said McKay’s amendment would do nothing to appease Stronghold. He joined Keegan-Ayer, Fitzwater and Donald to vote against it.
“I’ve heard from Stronghold. ... They don’t want any overlay,” Dacey said.
The overlay district includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills. The overlay does not apply to residential buildings or structures used for agricultural activities.
The council on Monday voted 4-3 to adopt an amendment to remove rodeos and outdoor sports recreation facilities from a list of uses prohibited in the overlay. The uses, then, would still be allowed in the Sugarloaf area if the plan passes.
Farmers requested that the uses, which are allowed in the county’s Agricultural zoning category and which require additional review before the county grants approval, be exempted, McKay said.
“Striking these doesn’t mean they just happen. There is a process,” McKay said.
McKay, Dacey, Keegan-Ayer and Blue voted in favor of the amendment. Fitzwater, Hagen and Donald voted against it.
The council voted unanimously to add storage structures smaller than 300 square feet to the list of structures exempt from the overlay development restrictions.
The council voted 4-3 to approve a wording change on Page 54 of the 200-page plan that states the scale and scope of future development within the Urbana Community Growth Area, along Interstate 270, “may result in a limited plan amendment,” a reference interpreted as an expectation of possible growth there.
McKay (who sponsored the amendment), Blue, Hagen and Donald voted in favor. Dacey, Keegan-Ayer and Fitzwater voted against it.
“A new body could come forward in the future with a subsequent comprehensive planning activity, and may do exactly this. We just don’t need to lay the groundwork,” McKay said. “And frankly, it seemed a bit inflammatory.”
The council voted 6-1 to approve an amendment to a bill that would establish a “private park” use classification in the county’s code for Stronghold.
The amendment, which McKay said he proposed for Stronghold, added a certain section of Maryland state code to the bill.
Stronghold’s board of trustees members have said they worry the “private park” classification would no longer exempt the organization, under a Maryland state statute, from liability for injuries to visitors to the mountain.
“That would be something for, frankly, I think, a judge to decide,” McKay said.
Donald was the lone member opposed.
Stronghold would have to request to add resources and facilities to the mountain if the council passes the Sugarloaf plan during a scheduled vote in two weeks.
Private parks can include natural or paved trails, scenic viewing areas, parking and areas for tent camping, among other features, bill documents state.
Private parks cannot have a recreational vehicle campground, golf course, driving range, swimming pool, fairgrounds, zoo, hotel, motel or lodge, according to bill documents.
Landowners can add a visitors’ center, gift shop, walk-up concession stand, pavilion or open structure for gathering, but only with site development plan approval from the county.
