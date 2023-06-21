Frederick County logo

Frederick County has filed a motion for reconsideration of a judge’s order last week that required the county to release previously withheld records to a local preservation group, alleging that the order was the result of a “legal error” by the judge.

The motion, filed Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, comes after Judge Robert A. Greenberg ordered the county on June 8 to release more than 100 requested records to the Sugarloaf Alliance.

Piedmontgardener

Do what? No, That's insane. Put you actions on the table. Sunshine time.

TheLorax1

The County Council said no

The County Executive said yes to everything

Yes to lying to public

Yes to lying to Council

Yes to lying to Planning Commission

Yes to selling out the communities of southern Frederick county

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I’ll ask again mrnatural…..didn’t the County Government tell Amazon….NO!! What’s your beef?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Them county gubmint boys and gals are grasping at straws -- and those straws are getting more difficult to reach as their hole gets deeper...

Quotes:

1) "In situations such as this, the appropriate and measured response would be to permit the County to supplement the reasons for nondisclosure asserted in the Vaughn indices and/or for the Court to conduct an in camera review of the documents in question," the memorandum reads. "It is not appropriate, however, for the Court to force disclosure where the validity of the exemption claimed is unclear."

Supplement the reasons?! [rolleyes]

They had their opportunity to come up with lame excuses. That ship has sailed.

2) "The motion filed on Tuesday also asks the court to reconsider whether the Sugarloaf Alliance is entitled to attorney's fees and costs, alleging that because the court ruling was made in error, the group should not be entitled to the fees and costs.

Now they are criticizing the court? That's not a good look.

3) "Here, it would be an abuse of discretion for the Court to award Plaintiff attorney’s fees and costs. To reiterate, the Court did not find that the claimed exemptions were improper or invalid. The County maintains that the documents now disclosed were properly withheld under the PIA’s discretionary exemption," the memorandum from the county reads."

As Letterman would say, 'what a pants load.' The county needs to pay up, before they are sued again -- and the Alliance's legal expenses are even higher.

4) "It's very clear from the records that were ordered disclosed by the court that the county was improperly using exemptions to the Public Information Act to conceal some sort of secret deal or plan with Amazon Web Services," Baldwin said. "That's exactly the kind of thing that the Public Information Act is supposed to keep from happening."

Spot-on Mr. Baldwin!

The longer the county government stomps its feet, the worse it makes everyone involved look. If they were smart they would just obey the law and stop trying to stall. At a minimum it creates the perception that the actions the FredCo gov't took were even worse than they were.

Best course of action? Release all requested docs, pay up, and put this ugly discouraging mess in the rear view mirror.

OldBae
OldBae

Oh you mean, "Plz help us hide our corruption." Pfffffft. FOIA

