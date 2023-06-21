Frederick County has filed a motion for reconsideration of a judge’s order last week that required the county to release previously withheld records to a local preservation group, alleging that the order was the result of a “legal error” by the judge.
The motion, filed Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, comes after Judge Robert A. Greenberg ordered the county on June 8 to release more than 100 requested records to the Sugarloaf Alliance.
The Alliance, which advocates for preservation of the Sugarloaf Mountain area in Frederick and Montgomery counties, originally filed two public records requests in October 2021 seeking information about changes to the Sugarloaf Area preservation plan and data center development in the county.
The group then filed a lawsuit against Frederick County in June 2022, alleging that the county violated the Maryland Public Information Act by failing to provide the requested records within the 30 days required by law.
A memorandum by the county accompanying the motion said the judge should not have forced the county to disclose the withheld records, but instead allowed the county an opportunity to supplement their previous reasoning for withholding the records.
“In situations such as this, the appropriate and measured response would be to permit the County to supplement the reasons for nondisclosure asserted in the Vaughn indices and/or for the Court to conduct an in camera review of the documents in question,” the memorandum reads. “It is not appropriate, however, for the Court to force disclosure where the validity of the exemption claimed is unclear.”
A Vaughn index is a list of all of the documents that an entity decides to withhold when responding to a public records request. The index must include the reasoning for why each document was withheld under the exceptions allowed by public information laws.
The Vaughn indices mentioned in the motion were documents that the county released to the Sugarloaf Alliance, listing each record held by the county that was related to the group’s original requests, along with individual explanations of why the county was not disclosing about 130 of the 158 relevant records.
The Maryland Public Information Act exempts entities from disclosing records in response to a public records request in certain situations, such as when executive privilege exists.
The county’s memorandum alleges that the county provided proper rationale for withholding the records in the Vaughn indices, and that the Sugarloaf Alliance never claimed that the explanations in the indices was insufficient.
The motion filed on Tuesday also asks the court to reconsider whether the Sugarloaf Alliance is entitled to attorney’s fees and costs, alleging that because the court ruling was made in error, the group should not be entitled to the fees and costs.
“Here, it would be an abuse of discretion for the Court to award Plaintiff attorney’s fees and costs. To reiterate, the Court did not find that the claimed exemptions were improper or invalid. The County maintains that the documents now disclosed were properly withheld under the PIA’s discretionary exemption,” the memorandum from the county reads.
Rignal Baldwin, an attorney representing the Sugarloaf Alliance, told The Frederick News-Post that the group plans to respond to the motion and does not agree with its basis.
“It’s very clear from the records that were ordered disclosed by the court that the county was improperly using exemptions to the Public Information Act to conceal some sort of secret deal or plan with Amazon Web Services,” Baldwin said. “That’s exactly the kind of thing that the Public Information Act is supposed to keep from happening.”
The records released last week after the judge’s order, as well as other records previously obtained by the Alliance, show that Amazon sought to build data centers in at least three parts of the county — including one campus on a piece of land west of interstate 270 that was removed from a protected area of the Sugarloaf Area plan.
Records also show that Amazon representatives had a hand in drafting policy that would govern zoning for data centers, and that the county’s executive director of economic development at the time signed a nondisclosure agreement with Amazon in 2019.
The county’s motion also asks the court to “award the County other and further relief as the Court deems proper,” and requests that the court hold a hearing about the motion for reconsideration.
Another hearing in the case is already scheduled for Aug. 17, when the judge is expected to issue a ruling on 13 of the records that were not released last week along with the others that were. The remaining records are being reviewed.
Kevin Karpinski, an attorney representing Frederick County, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(5) comments
Do what? No, That's insane. Put you actions on the table. Sunshine time.
The County Council said no
The County Executive said yes to everything
Yes to lying to public
Yes to lying to Council
Yes to lying to Planning Commission
Yes to selling out the communities of southern Frederick county
I’ll ask again mrnatural…..didn’t the County Government tell Amazon….NO!! What’s your beef?
Them county gubmint boys and gals are grasping at straws -- and those straws are getting more difficult to reach as their hole gets deeper...
Quotes:
1) "In situations such as this, the appropriate and measured response would be to permit the County to supplement the reasons for nondisclosure asserted in the Vaughn indices and/or for the Court to conduct an in camera review of the documents in question," the memorandum reads. "It is not appropriate, however, for the Court to force disclosure where the validity of the exemption claimed is unclear."
Supplement the reasons?! [rolleyes]
They had their opportunity to come up with lame excuses. That ship has sailed.
2) "The motion filed on Tuesday also asks the court to reconsider whether the Sugarloaf Alliance is entitled to attorney's fees and costs, alleging that because the court ruling was made in error, the group should not be entitled to the fees and costs.
Now they are criticizing the court? That's not a good look.
3) "Here, it would be an abuse of discretion for the Court to award Plaintiff attorney’s fees and costs. To reiterate, the Court did not find that the claimed exemptions were improper or invalid. The County maintains that the documents now disclosed were properly withheld under the PIA’s discretionary exemption," the memorandum from the county reads."
As Letterman would say, 'what a pants load.' The county needs to pay up, before they are sued again -- and the Alliance's legal expenses are even higher.
4) "It's very clear from the records that were ordered disclosed by the court that the county was improperly using exemptions to the Public Information Act to conceal some sort of secret deal or plan with Amazon Web Services," Baldwin said. "That's exactly the kind of thing that the Public Information Act is supposed to keep from happening."
Spot-on Mr. Baldwin!
The longer the county government stomps its feet, the worse it makes everyone involved look. If they were smart they would just obey the law and stop trying to stall. At a minimum it creates the perception that the actions the FredCo gov't took were even worse than they were.
Best course of action? Release all requested docs, pay up, and put this ugly discouraging mess in the rear view mirror.
Oh you mean, "Plz help us hide our corruption." Pfffffft. FOIA
