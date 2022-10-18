The Frederick County Council unanimously voted to postpone its decision on a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area during a meeting Tuesday, when it was expected to issue the final vote in a two-and-a-half-year process.
The council now is scheduled to vote on the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan on Oct. 25. The county held its first public meeting for the plan in February 2020.
The extra week will grant council members time to consider changes to the plan in hopes of garnering the votes necessary to pass it while also appeasing Stronghold, the nonprofit organization that owns Sugarloaf Mountain.
Four votes are required for the seven-member council to pass the plan.
Since August, Stronghold lawyers and its board of trustees members have said the organization would close the mountain to the public if the County Council passed a version of the plan that Stronghold disagreed with.
Stronghold’s board of trustees requested in August that the County Council remove the organization’s land from an overlay zoning district in the plan that is meant to restrict development.
Tim Goodfellow, the lead county planner for the Sugarloaf plan, said the overlay district wouldn’t change the uses allowed on Stronghold’s land.
Numerous people who spoke in the public comment periods during Tuesday's meeting called on council members to have a "backbone" and vote to approve Sugarloaf plan in spite of Stronghold's threat to close the mountain.
Stronghold owns about 3,400 acres in the Sugarloaf area, all of which were included in the overlay that covers nearly the entire 20,000-acre plan area.
Councilman Kai Hagen, D, the council member most outspoken in favor of the plan, proposed what he said would be a "compromise" for council members who, like him, want to pass the plan in its current form and those who want to appease Stronghold, so the mountain remains open to the public.
"It would be great if we would pass the plan and the full overlay zone the way it is now," Hagen said. "But I know there are not four votes for that."
Hagen and Councilman Jerry Donald, D, were the only council members who made clear they would have voted for the plan on Tuesday.
Under Hagen's proposal, land that is zoned for Resource Conservation, which allows for low-intensity land uses and activities compatible with resource preservation, and which Hagen said is the county's most strict zoning classification, would be exempt from the overlay restrictions.
The vast majority of Stronghold's land is zoned Resource Conservation. The organization's Resource Conservation land would be exempt from the overlay restrictions if the council votes to pass the plan next week.
Any change in zoning, though, would subject the land to the overlay restrictions, Hagen said.
Councilmen Jerry Donald, D, and Steve McKay, R, both called on Stronghold to let the council know whether they would abide by the proposed compromise and keep the mountain open.
It's "critical" that the current council vote to pass the plan, Hagen said.
If the council does not vote on the plan next week, then the version of the plan that the Planning Commission sent the council in July will take effect.
This would effectively undo the council's work on the plan over the last four months.
"We've made a lot of changes and a lot of compromises," Hagen said.
Earlier this month, the council voted to uphold the plan’s eastern boundary along Interstate 270, historically a divider between preservation and development in the southern part of the county and among the most contentious parts of the plan.
The council also voted to remove 114 of 163 zoning changes to individual properties in the plan.
The 114 zoning changes would have been from an “Agricultural” designation to “Resource Conservation.” Land owners had for months said the zoning changes would strip them of their property rights and devalue their land.
The council could also vote to remand the plan back to the planning commission. Doing so would leave a vote to the next council, which will take office in December.
Councilman Phil Dacey, R, has repeatedly said that the council should remand the plan back to the Planning Commission, which held about a dozen meetings on the plan between September 2021 and July 2022.
Heading into Tuesday's meeting and expecting a vote on the plan, Stronghold's board of trustees and lawyers representing the organization were exploring what steps they would have to take to close the mountain, John Webster, president of the board of trustees, said in a phone interview with the News-Post.
Webster said Stronghold has reached out to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to ask about steps the organization could take to close the mountain to the public.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said that Stronghold and the Sheriff's Office have not had any formal discussions about how the Sheriff's Office could assist Stronghold in closing the mountain. The Sheriff's Office has not received a formal request for assistance from Stronghold, either, he said.
If Stronghold were to send a formal request, the Sheriff's Office would need to determine the ways it could help the organization keep people off the mountain, Wivell said.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(1) comment
Ok. I’ll start…
Hey Jack, who’s on the Stronghold board?
Everybody is bending over backward to ‘appease’ them. Who are they?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.