The Frederick County Council unanimously voted to postpone its decision on a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area during a meeting Tuesday, when it was expected to issue the final vote in a two-and-a-half-year process.

The council now is scheduled to vote on the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan on Oct. 25. The county held its first public meeting for the plan in February 2020.

TheLorax1

Ok. I’ll start…

Hey Jack, who’s on the Stronghold board?

Everybody is bending over backward to ‘appease’ them. Who are they?

