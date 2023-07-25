Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday denied the county’s motion for him to reconsider his order that required the county to produce previously withheld records to a local preservation group.

Judge Robert A. Greenberg wrote in Tuesday’s denial that there is “nothing to reconsider” in the court’s ruling, because the court has not yet issued a decision on whether local preservation group Sugarloaf Alliance is entitled to attorney’s fees and costs — one of the county’s main requests in its June 20 motion for reconsideration.

Doc1981

Certainly seems to indicate that Gardner and the county government sold us out to Quantum.

kaihagen

To be clear...this issue isn't really about Quantum Loophole. It's about the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan and possible data centers there, including or especially Amazon.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Agreed, Mr. Hagen. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Some folks have themselves wrapped around the axle about QL for apparently no other reason that they don't like it. Yet these same people use their smart phones for Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Tik-Tok, YouTube, etc. Where do they think data for these services gets stored? Hint: Data Centers! The former Eastalco facility is ideal for such an operation.

kaihagen

Glad to see this decision.

LuvFrederick

Maybe if you have been elected for CE instead of Fitzwater things would have been different. it appears that Fitzwater doesn't have the "skill set" required to manage a potential criminal actions by County Employees.

FrederickFan

What criminal actions are you talking about?

Piedmontgardener

No one is above the law - time for the County Government to apologize and turn over the records - and pay the legal fees, this was a grotesque overreach by them.

Plumbum
Plumbum

And U wanna know another motion that’s gettin denied? Trumpkins’s request to get not one, but two, of his service weapons back!!! Thank you Frederick court for holding Gardner to the fire.

Mayor Brown, u payin attention, you’re next!!

steven09
steven09

What the heck is the County hiding?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Excellent question steven. [thumbup]

TrekMan

The fact that the predominantly liberal county politicians are trying to hide their secret wheeling's and dealings with Amazon. Just like what Mumbley Joe's administration is doing on the federal end!! Aye Carrumba!

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"In its objection to releasing the records, the county argued that executive privilege protected the privacy of the records since they contained internal discussions among county employees.

Laxton said in the statement that the county is "concerned at the precedent set by ignoring statutory authority designed to protect government employees and the exchange of ideas and information."

~~~

What is so special about, "internal discussions among county employees." Doesn't that happen all day, every day?

They are PUBLIC employees, doing the county residents' business. Why in the world should what they discuss be PRIVATE?!

With the exception of personnel matters, ALL discussions, phone calls, emails, texts, etc., should be public (with very limited exceptions).

"...statutory authority..."?! Please. Aren't we all on the same side?

Since when does the 'exchange of ideas and information' need "protection"?

This entire sordid episode is a very bad look for OUR local government. Secret meetings with Amazon reps. A concerted effort to keep us -- the citizens the county gov't is SUPPOSED to represent -- in the dark. The outrageous, indefensible, refusal to produce the requested documents lawfully requested under the PIA. FORCING the Sugarloaf Alliance (SA) to *SUE* to get the documents! The refusing to produce everything requested. Then submitting this motion for reconsideration...

It really is abhorrent behavior. We cannot have a local gov't that keeps secrets from us -- as if we are their adversary. *WE* should decide whether something is good or bad for the county -- not a few officials who are (or appear to be) in bed with a corporation.

FredCo absolutely should pay SA's legal expenses, 100%, no question. If it were not for the county officials' refusal to obey the LAW, SA would not have had to sue! This case demands that an example be set. In an ideal world, those involved would have to pay all of SA's -- and FredCo's -- legal fees out of pocket. We taxpayers should not be on the hook for county officials' premeditated disregard for the law.

AOC
AOC

This is great news. Gongrats to the Sugarloaf group. Shame on the County Executive.

LuvFrederick

Former CE Gardener and FCG staff are hiding something. Follow the money. It could lead to a couple of the CC members or FCG Staff. Did Fitzwater get a campaign donation?

TrekMan

Exactly, I always thought Jan was better than this. I voted for her. [unsure]

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

"But your Honor, we didn't mean to get caught with our pants down", says the county attorneys.

TrekMan

"I don't recall Senator"! [beam]

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Jack Ryan!

TheLorax1

The county is upset because it didn't get "an opportunity to present our argument in a hearing,"

She knows there was a trial right? With evidence and witnesses and testimony and objections and everything. Just like on TV.

The judge says you're wrong. And the county replies, "No YOU'RE wrong"

This is hard to fathom.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great comment Lorax! [lol][lol]

"Just like on TV!" [beam] That literally had me laughing out loud! Well done! [cool]

TrekMan

Classic!! Hahahahaha!!

