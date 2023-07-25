A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday denied the county’s motion for him to reconsider his order that required the county to produce previously withheld records to a local preservation group.
Judge Robert A. Greenberg wrote in Tuesday’s denial that there is “nothing to reconsider” in the court’s ruling, because the court has not yet issued a decision on whether local preservation group Sugarloaf Alliance is entitled to attorney’s fees and costs — one of the county’s main requests in its June 20 motion for reconsideration.
Greenberg ruled in June that the county must turn over more than 100 previously withheld records, which revealed that Amazon was planning to develop data centers in multiple locations in Frederick County — including on a piece of land that was removed from a proposal to preserve it through rezoning.
The judge’s ruling came in response to a June 2022 lawsuit by the Sugarloaf Alliance, which claimed that the county violated Maryland’s public records law by failing to produce the records in question on time after the group filed a records request in October 2021.
In its motion for reconsideration last month, the county said Greenberg’s ruling was the result of “legal error,” and that rather than force the disclosure of the records, Greenberg should have allowed the county to amend its Vaughn indices — a list of the records it opted not to release, accompanied by its reasoning for withholding each record.
The county added in the motion that it was the Sugarloaf Alliance’s responsibility to allege that these indices were insufficient.
But Greenberg’s denial of the motion on Tuesday said the county’s request to amend its reasoning should not be granted.
The Sugarloaf Alliance made its thoughts on the county’s records response clear, Greenberg wrote in the denial.
The “plaintiff’s dissatisfaction with the County’s limited document production and its reliance upon the Vaughn indices was well-known to the county,” he added, meaning the burden did not lie on the preservation group.
“Under Maryland law, it is the custodian that bears the burden of showing a valid reason for non-production, and the requester bears no burden,” Greenberg wrote in the denial.
In a statement to The Frederick News-Post, Vivian Laxton, a spokesperson for Frederick County’s government, said on Tuesday that the county disagrees with the ruling.
“Although we disagree with this ruling, we respect the court’s decision. We remain committed to protecting the process of exchanging ideas among County employees. It is disappointing that the judge issued his decision without reviewing the documents in question or providing the County with an opportunity to present our argument in a hearing,” the statement said.
In its objection to releasing the records, the county argued that executive privilege protected the privacy of the records since they contained internal discussions among county employees.
Laxton said in the statement that the county is “concerned at the precedent set by ignoring statutory authority designed to protect government employees and the exchange of ideas and information.”
The county will weigh its opinions after a final ruling in the case is issued, Laxton said in the statement.
In another hearing in the case set for Aug. 17, Greenberg is expected to issue a ruling on whether the county will be required to disclose several more records, which the court is currently reviewing. He is also scheduled to rule on whether the Sugarloaf Alliance is entitled to attorney’s fees and costs.
Steve Black, the Sugarloaf Alliance’s president, said in an interview with the News-Post on Tuesday that the group “completely agrees with the judge’s opinion.”
Rignal Baldwin, an attorney representing the Sugarloaf Alliance, added that the group is “gratified” by Greenberg’s denial of the county’s motion, and that the Alliance looks forward to seeing the outcome of the Aug. 17 hearing.
The question of attorney’s fees is a major one in this case, Baldwin said in an interview. He added that he’s surprised the county has continued filing motions in this case, given that if Greenberg deems that the Alliance is entitled to attorney’s fees, these filings will drive up costs for the county.
An attorney representing Frederick County did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Certainly seems to indicate that Gardner and the county government sold us out to Quantum.
To be clear...this issue isn't really about Quantum Loophole. It's about the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan and possible data centers there, including or especially Amazon.
Agreed, Mr. Hagen. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Some folks have themselves wrapped around the axle about QL for apparently no other reason that they don't like it. Yet these same people use their smart phones for Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Tik-Tok, YouTube, etc. Where do they think data for these services gets stored? Hint: Data Centers! The former Eastalco facility is ideal for such an operation.
Glad to see this decision.
Maybe if you have been elected for CE instead of Fitzwater things would have been different. it appears that Fitzwater doesn't have the "skill set" required to manage a potential criminal actions by County Employees.
What criminal actions are you talking about?
No one is above the law - time for the County Government to apologize and turn over the records - and pay the legal fees, this was a grotesque overreach by them.
And U wanna know another motion that’s gettin denied? Trumpkins’s request to get not one, but two, of his service weapons back!!! Thank you Frederick court for holding Gardner to the fire.
Mayor Brown, u payin attention, you’re next!!
What the heck is the County hiding?
Excellent question steven. [thumbup]
The fact that the predominantly liberal county politicians are trying to hide their secret wheeling's and dealings with Amazon. Just like what Mumbley Joe's administration is doing on the federal end!! Aye Carrumba!
Quote:
"In its objection to releasing the records, the county argued that executive privilege protected the privacy of the records since they contained internal discussions among county employees.
Laxton said in the statement that the county is "concerned at the precedent set by ignoring statutory authority designed to protect government employees and the exchange of ideas and information."
~~~
What is so special about, "internal discussions among county employees." Doesn't that happen all day, every day?
They are PUBLIC employees, doing the county residents' business. Why in the world should what they discuss be PRIVATE?!
With the exception of personnel matters, ALL discussions, phone calls, emails, texts, etc., should be public (with very limited exceptions).
"...statutory authority..."?! Please. Aren't we all on the same side?
Since when does the 'exchange of ideas and information' need "protection"?
This entire sordid episode is a very bad look for OUR local government. Secret meetings with Amazon reps. A concerted effort to keep us -- the citizens the county gov't is SUPPOSED to represent -- in the dark. The outrageous, indefensible, refusal to produce the requested documents lawfully requested under the PIA. FORCING the Sugarloaf Alliance (SA) to *SUE* to get the documents! The refusing to produce everything requested. Then submitting this motion for reconsideration...
It really is abhorrent behavior. We cannot have a local gov't that keeps secrets from us -- as if we are their adversary. *WE* should decide whether something is good or bad for the county -- not a few officials who are (or appear to be) in bed with a corporation.
FredCo absolutely should pay SA's legal expenses, 100%, no question. If it were not for the county officials' refusal to obey the LAW, SA would not have had to sue! This case demands that an example be set. In an ideal world, those involved would have to pay all of SA's -- and FredCo's -- legal fees out of pocket. We taxpayers should not be on the hook for county officials' premeditated disregard for the law.
This is great news. Gongrats to the Sugarloaf group. Shame on the County Executive.
Former CE Gardener and FCG staff are hiding something. Follow the money. It could lead to a couple of the CC members or FCG Staff. Did Fitzwater get a campaign donation?
Exactly, I always thought Jan was better than this. I voted for her. [unsure]
"But your Honor, we didn't mean to get caught with our pants down", says the county attorneys.
"I don't recall Senator"! [beam]
Jack Ryan!
The county is upset because it didn't get "an opportunity to present our argument in a hearing,"
She knows there was a trial right? With evidence and witnesses and testimony and objections and everything. Just like on TV.
The judge says you're wrong. And the county replies, "No YOU'RE wrong"
This is hard to fathom.
Great comment Lorax! [lol][lol]
"Just like on TV!" [beam] That literally had me laughing out loud! Well done! [cool]
Classic!! Hahahahaha!!
