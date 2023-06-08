A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Thursday ordered the county to release previously undisclosed documents to a preservation group that has been pursuing records about changes to a preservation plan for the Sugarloaf area.
Frederick County must produce all documents not previously produced in response to two public records requests by the Sugarloaf Alliance, an order by Judge Robert A. Greenberg issued Thursday says. The alliance is a nonprofit organization advocating for preservation of the Sugarloaf Mountain area in Frederick and Montgomery counties.
"From all appearances, these records will provide some fairly substantial answers to the long-running questions about Amazon's intentions in Frederick County," said Steve Black, the Sugarloaf Alliance's president.
The Sugarloaf Alliance filed a lawsuit against Frederick County in June 2022, alleging that the county violated the Maryland Public Information Act by failing to disclose requested records in the 30-day period required by law.
The group's two public records requests, both filed in October 2021, asked that the county disclose any records that would reveal information about the development of the Sugarloaf Area Plan.
The group previously alleged that changes in the preservation plan's boundaries, which removed a swath of land west of I-270 from the plan's protected area, were related to plans to develop Amazon Web Services data centers on that land.
"We believe that current efforts to move the plan boundary away from I-270 (the Dacey Amendment) are related to this secret Amazon project," the alliance wrote in a letter to the Frederick County Council in September. "In its efforts to understand the process used to draft the Sugarloaf Plan and to uncover the facts behind non-public, backroom changes to the draft plan in spring 2021, the Sugarloaf Alliance filed Public Information Act requests with various state and local government offices."
According to a press release from the Sugarloaf Alliance, 158 records were identified as being related to the alliance's requests, but the county initially only released 20.
Frederick County spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in a e-mail statement that the county has mixed feelings on the judge's ruling.
"While we were disappointed with some of the points the judge made in his oral statement today, we were pleased that he found Frederick County had not knowingly or willfully withheld documents from the Sugarloaf Alliance," Laxton wrote.
In September, Frederick County Attorney Bryon Black wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post that the county's delay in responding to the Sugarloaf Alliance's request was due to human error, adding that he believed the county's response was "accurate and complete."
With the court's ruling Thursday, the alliance will see long-awaited progress on learning about the process behind the development of the Sugarloaf preservation plan.
The judge's ruling said the county must release all but 13 relevant items. After the judge reviews those 13 records, in another hearing in August, the court will determine whether those records must also be released.
Laxton's statement said that there is no set timetable for the county to release records.
Greenberg's order says the county must produce the remaining documents "at a time and place convenient to the plaintiff." The Sugarloaf Alliance hopes to receive the remaining records via e-mail in the next one or two days, according to Black.
The Aug. 17 hearing will also address whether the Sugarloaf Alliance is entitled to reimbursement of attorneys' fees.
