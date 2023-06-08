Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Thursday ordered the county to release previously undisclosed documents to a preservation group that has been pursuing records about changes to a preservation plan for the Sugarloaf area.

Frederick County must produce all documents not previously produced in response to two public records requests by the Sugarloaf Alliance, an order by Judge Robert A. Greenberg issued Thursday says. The alliance is a nonprofit organization advocating for preservation of the Sugarloaf Mountain area in Frederick and Montgomery counties.

