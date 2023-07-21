Sugarloaf overlay zoning district public hearing
Nick Carrera speaks in front of the Frederick County Planning Commission during a public hearing on Thursday about proposed development restrictions to Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.

The Frederick County Planning Commission on Thursday heard public comments supporting and opposing proposed development restrictions of Sugarloaf Mountain and the surrounding area.

During a public hearing, county residents, activists and property owners shared their thoughts on a proposed overlay zoning district of the Sugarloaf area.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The overlay district's boundaries would align with the Sugarloaf plan area's boundaries aside from a cutout in the overlay district next to I-270. The excluded area contains three commercial establishments.

Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain, threatened last year to close the mountain to the public if the overlay district includes its land."

So are the Stronghold and Natelli properties excluded?

Despite the crocodile tears, the fact is that the overlay would affect farmers and other landowners very little.

The differences between Ag and RC zoning are relatively minor. The Overlay is not a "taking" (via eminent domain) it is, for Ag properties, a relatively small zoning change to RC. In fact, § 1-19-7.740. "PROHIBITED USES", is not onerous at all. Additionally, the legislation says "New or expanded non-residential structures or buildings are exempt from the 15,000 square foot footprint limit, if the structure or building is used solely for: Agricultural Activity, as defined in 1-19-11.100." Finally, guaranteeing preservation may very well increase property values.

I appears that avarice is behind most of the opposition to the overlay.

Quotes:

*** Jim Mackintosh said, "creating this district is unnecessary because residents of the area have stopped unwanted developments before without the protection of an overlay district."

That's completely disingenuous.

So by extension, police and fire protection are unnecessary if citizens manage to thwart a few crimes and extinguish a couple fires? Jim knows full well that without the overlay, residents will have a much harder time fighting development.

*** "Nothing's broken here. Why are you going to change us? You're gonna go around the entire county and apply all of these [restrictions] to other groups like around the Catoctin Mountain area?" Mackintosh said. "Why are we singled out here?"

Setting aside the 'poor pitiful me act' -- Jim has a great idea: An overlay for the Catoctin Mountain area! Hopefully our land would fall under it. I would welcome that.

In addition, Jim knows that the county is focusing on one area at a time. We may end up with other overlays.

Greg F
Greg F

How about we ALL see this cabal’s plans? Publish it all. What’s to fear if it isn’t all garbage? Someone is getting kickback rhst wants the developers to wreck things. I honestly don’t care if the shut the whole mountain down and wallow in it while their castle crumbles.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Greg,

I agree that if Stronghold continues their tantrum and threats we should call their bluff.

It is unlikely they would disregard Mr. Strong's wishes and close public access, but if they did it would be on them.

Let them explain why they are AGAINST preserving Sugarloaf.

