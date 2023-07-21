The Frederick County Planning Commission on Thursday heard public comments supporting and opposing proposed development restrictions of Sugarloaf Mountain and the surrounding area.
During a public hearing, county residents, activists and property owners shared their thoughts on a proposed overlay zoning district of the Sugarloaf area.
Some individuals and activist groups expressed their full support of the overlay district, while several farm and property owners voiced frustration and discontent, urging the Planning Commission to not recommend the overlay district to the Frederick County Council.
The overlay district is one of the most controversial components of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, which aims to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.
The County Council unanimously voted to pass the Sugarloaf plan in October, but sent parts of the plan concerning development restrictions and the overlay district back to the Planning Commission.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and District 1 Councilman Jerry Donald, D, could not be reached for comment.
The overlay district would define the scale, intensity and impact of development within the Sugarloaf area, as well as what land uses aren’t allowed.
The overlay district is intended to “minimize or eliminate adverse impacts to water quality, forest resources, wildlife habitats, and scenic and rural landscape elements,” according to the proposed document.
Under the overlay district, several land uses would be prohibited, such as:
- Sawmills
- Springwater harvesting and storage
- Carnivals and circuses
- Shooting ranges
- Outdoor sports recreation facilities
- Industrial waste and rubble landfills
Additionally, any forest cutting or clearing activities associated with land development “must be minimized,” according to the document.
Compared to the overlay district document introduced last September to the County Council, the most recent version of the document also includes land uses exempt from the overlay district’s provisions.
These exemptions include limited outdoor sports recreation facilities and archery “as an accessory to a permitted use.”
The most recent overlay district document also includes a map showing potential borders.
The overlay district’s boundaries would align with the Sugarloaf plan area’s boundaries aside from a cutout in the overlay district next to I-270. The excluded area contains three commercial establishments.
Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain, threatened last year to close the mountain to the public if the overlay district includes its land.
John Webster, the president of Stronghold’s board of trustees, declined to comment.
Steve Black, the president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, told the Planning Commission that the alliance supports the proposed language as written and thanked the commission for being transparent with the public about its discussions. The Sugarloaf Citizens’ Association also advocated for the overlay district.
Peter Blood, an executive committee member of the Sugarloaf Alliance, urged the Planning Commission to extend the overlay district’s boundaries to exactly match the Sugarloaf plan area and cover the cutout by I-270.
He said he’s concerned that by leaving this cutout from the overlay district, data centers may eventually replace the three properties there.
“Data centers are simply out of character with the plan, and so the overlay should be extended to include these three [buildings] out of caution,” Blood said.
Abigail Brown, a Frederick County resident, said the exclusion of the land near I-270 doesn’t align with the Sugarloaf plan and goes against preserving the area. Brown’s residential property sits next to one of the commercial businesses in the excluded cutout.
“Blanket protection with the overlay of the entire geographical Sugarloaf area would allow for a uniform and consistent oversight to the way future development and changes are approached in this area,” she said. “Our property is honestly stuck between a rock and a hard place if this plan passes as is.”
Several property owners told the Planning Commission they felt the overlay district was unnecessary and current zoning of the Sugarloaf area is already effective at deterring development on the land.
Steve Stuart, whose farm falls under the proposed overlay, said it “affects every single thing I do on my farm.”
Stuart said some of the activities he has to do to take care of his property, such as cutting up tree debris on his land and storing spring water for flowers, are discouraged or prohibited by the proposed language.
“For someone to come and say, ‘You can’t do this’ — it’s very disheartening,” he said.
Jim Mackintosh, whose family owns multiple properties in the Sugarloaf area, said he wished changes in the proposed overlay district document were marked for the public to read at the hearing.
He said creating this district is unnecessary because residents of the area have stopped unwanted developments before without the protection of an overlay district.
“Nothing’s broken here. Why are you going to change us? You’re gonna go around the entire county and apply all of these [restrictions] to other groups like around the Catoctin Mountain area?” Mackintosh said. “Why are we singled out here?”
Quote:
"The overlay district's boundaries would align with the Sugarloaf plan area's boundaries aside from a cutout in the overlay district next to I-270. The excluded area contains three commercial establishments.
Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain, threatened last year to close the mountain to the public if the overlay district includes its land."
So are the Stronghold and Natelli properties excluded?
Despite the crocodile tears, the fact is that the overlay would affect farmers and other landowners very little.
The differences between Ag and RC zoning are relatively minor. The Overlay is not a "taking" (via eminent domain) it is, for Ag properties, a relatively small zoning change to RC. In fact, § 1-19-7.740. "PROHIBITED USES", is not onerous at all. Additionally, the legislation says "New or expanded non-residential structures or buildings are exempt from the 15,000 square foot footprint limit, if the structure or building is used solely for: Agricultural Activity, as defined in 1-19-11.100." Finally, guaranteeing preservation may very well increase property values.
I appears that avarice is behind most of the opposition to the overlay.
Quotes:
*** Jim Mackintosh said, "creating this district is unnecessary because residents of the area have stopped unwanted developments before without the protection of an overlay district."
That's completely disingenuous.
So by extension, police and fire protection are unnecessary if citizens manage to thwart a few crimes and extinguish a couple fires? Jim knows full well that without the overlay, residents will have a much harder time fighting development.
*** "Nothing's broken here. Why are you going to change us? You're gonna go around the entire county and apply all of these [restrictions] to other groups like around the Catoctin Mountain area?" Mackintosh said. "Why are we singled out here?"
Setting aside the 'poor pitiful me act' -- Jim has a great idea: An overlay for the Catoctin Mountain area! Hopefully our land would fall under it. I would welcome that.
In addition, Jim knows that the county is focusing on one area at a time. We may end up with other overlays.
How about we ALL see this cabal’s plans? Publish it all. What’s to fear if it isn’t all garbage? Someone is getting kickback rhst wants the developers to wreck things. I honestly don’t care if the shut the whole mountain down and wallow in it while their castle crumbles.
Greg,
I agree that if Stronghold continues their tantrum and threats we should call their bluff.
It is unlikely they would disregard Mr. Strong's wishes and close public access, but if they did it would be on them.
Let them explain why they are AGAINST preserving Sugarloaf.
