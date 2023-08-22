Sugarloaf Mountain Entrance Closed
A sign says the Stronghold property will be closed to the public until further notice. The sign was on a locked gate at the entrance to Sugarloaf Mountain on Comus Road on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain, said on Tuesday that it closed the entire property to the public in response to a break-in attempt at Strong Mansion over the weekend.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday of an attempted burglary at the historic mansion, according to a press release sent on Tuesday.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Seems like an extreme reaction. Also a relatively ineffective one.

The longer the mountain is closed, the more people will get used to going to other area parks, and that will weaken the effect of their threat to close Sugarloaf if the overlay applies to their property.

krdiamond

Odd timing

