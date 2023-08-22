Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain, said on Tuesday that it closed the entire property to the public in response to a break-in attempt at Strong Mansion over the weekend.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday of an attempted burglary at the historic mansion, according to a press release sent on Tuesday.
When deputies arrived, they found that nothing had been stolen and the burglar had fled. Officials believe that the burglar may have used a rock to smash a hole in the glass door of the mansion from the outside.
The burglar is believed to have cut themselves on the broken glass while reaching through the hole in an attempt to unlock the door. The responding officers took swabs of the blood left at the scene.
According to spokesperson Todd Wivell, the sheriff’s office makes all evidence available to the Maryland State Police crime lab.
“They consider the facts of the case and make a determination on whether or not to process the sample,” Wivell wrote to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday.
John Webster, the president of Stronghold’s board of trustees, said in Tuesday’s press release:
“The Stronghold property will be closed to the public until further notice. Stronghold Incorporated will focus on providing for and reassessing the security needs for the entirety of the Stronghold property. We appreciate your understanding and patience at this time.”
Stronghold has previously threatened to close the mountain to the public if the Frederick County government moved forward with plans to include Sugarloaf Mountain in a zoning overlay district that would prohibit certain land uses.
It was not immediately clear on Tuesday how long the Stronghold property would remain closed. A sign notifying visitors of the closure was posted on the Comus Road entrance, which is now blocked by a locked gate.
On the sign, Stronghold wrote that “security camera footage is being reviewed” and encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office encouraged people with information to call 301-600-2071 or an anonymous tip line at 301-600-4131, and reference case number 23-090125.
Webster and Stronghold did not respond to the News-Post’s requests for comment via phone, email and text message on Tuesday.
(2) comments
Seems like an extreme reaction. Also a relatively ineffective one.
The longer the mountain is closed, the more people will get used to going to other area parks, and that will weaken the effect of their threat to close Sugarloaf if the overlay applies to their property.
Odd timing
