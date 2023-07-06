Local preservation group Sugarloaf Alliance filed a statement Wednesday asking that the Frederick County Circuit Court not reconsider a judge's order that required the county last month to release previously withheld records.
The group filed its opposition statement in response to a motion for reconsideration filed by the county on June 20.
The county's motion came after Judge Robert A. Greenberg ordered the county to release to the Sugarloaf Alliance more than 100 previously withheld records related to data center development efforts.
The motion argued that Greenberg made a "legal error' in forcing the county to disclose those records, and should have instead allowed the county to supplement its previous reasoning for withholding the records. In the motion, the county also alleged that the Sugarloaf Alliance should not be entitled to attorney's fees because of that "legal error."
The Sugarloaf Alliance, a group advocating for the preservation of the Sugarloaf Mountain area in Frederick and Montgomery counties, wrote in its opposition statement that the court should not accept the county's motion for reconsideration.
If the court follows the Alliance's opposition statement and does not reconsider Greenberg's order, an August hearing to determine if the Alliance is entitled to attorney's fees and costs will proceed as planned.
The county's motion for reconsideration, the Sugarloaf Alliance's statement says, "reflects its continued ignorance of the provisions of the MPIA [Maryland Public Information Act], and the rights the Act affords to Maryland citizens."
The records in question were requested by the Sugarloaf Alliance via two public information requests in October 2021. The Alliance filed those requests in an effort to learn about the county's data center development efforts and related zoning changes.
The group filed a lawsuit against the county in June 2022 after alleging that the county failed to comply with state law because it did not respond to the public records requests within the required 30 days.
The records, which the county eventually released after receiving the judge's order last month, revealed that Amazon was involved in plans with county staff members to build data centers in multiple parts of Frederick County, including on a piece of land that was removed from a protected zoning area in the proposed Sugarloaf Area Plan.
In its motion for reconsideration filed June 20, the county said rather than ordering the release of those records, the court should have allowed the county to better explain why it should be exempt from releasing the records.
But in its response Wednesday, the Sugarloaf Alliance said the court's order for the county to release the withheld records was an appropriate and standard decision in a such a case. The county failed to properly demonstrate why those records should be exempt from disclosure, the opposition statement reads.
"Contrary to Defendant's oft-repeated argument that 'forced disclosure' was not appropriate, where a Defendant 'fails to carry its burden in an MPIA action, the remedy is 'disclosure,''" the Alliance's opposition filing said.
The opposition filing said the county "fails to provide legal reasoning in support of its position, because none exists," adding that the court's order was not in legal error as the county claimed in its motion for reconsideration.
Rignal Baldwin, an attorney representing the Sugarloaf Alliance, said in an interview with the News-Post that the county's request for the court to reconsider overlooks the clarity of state records laws.
"The MPIA is the clearest articulation of the rights a citizen has to be involved, or at least informed, of what the government is doing under Maryland law," Baldwin said.
He added that he believes the county is "trying to relitigate the case" because it lost.
Kevin Karpinski, an attorney representing Frederick County, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Another hearing in the case is set for Aug. 17, when a judge is scheduled to deliver a ruling on whether the Alliance is entitled to attorney's fees.
That hearing will also address whether the county must turn over additional documents which were set to be reviewed by the court after the judge's order was issued on June 8.
(13) comments
Greatly appreciate the work of the Sugarloaf Alliance. Thank you!
The Sugarliaf Alliance is on the right side here, in every way. We should be expressing gratitude for their efforts and inves on our behalf, and the county should stop fighting this matter in court.
Inves was a typo: investments
Think it is time for a full investigation of current and former CE and CC members. Fitzwater is being silent on this and that should concern all of us.
Yep. Shake the closets and see what skeletons come out. I bet you find a bunch of hidden agendas, secret donations, and a BOATLOAD of contractor bribes. There is a ton of dirty money in data centers that they are propagating like flies on $h1t. I have no doubt that the local mafioso wannabe developers around here are behind this with a cache of cash being liberally spread around. How else did we get massive house farms plastered all over the county? MONEY.
.CE ,CC, current and former should all be investigated Remember a cover up is criminal as well. What does Fitzwater know?
Quote:
"The county's motion for reconsideration, the Sugarloaf Alliance's statement says, "reflects its continued ignorance of the provisions of the MPIA [Maryland Public Information Act], and the rights the Act affords to Maryland citizens."
I'd say SA is being very generous with that statement.
It's safe to say that the county's attorneys and much of the staff and elected officials were/are fully aware of what the MPIA says -- they simply chose to intentionally, flagrantly, ignore it. From the very beginning their behavior has been: shameless; vile; repugnant; disrespectful; illegal; disgraceful -- pick your own adjectives, but "ignorant" they are not. Their actions have all been premeditated. They have no respect for the law, SA, or county residents. In fact, despite some rhetoric to the contrary, our government does not work for us -- it caters primarily to developers and large corporations. We are often no more than pawns. Sure, there are public meetings but the outcome is typically predetermined.
The county has slow walked this from the very beginning. Had they followed the MPIA there would have been no lawsuit. Instead, they delayed for months. Government officials with a clear conscience do not behave that way.
Now, after they LOST the MPIA case -- as they surely knew they would -- they have created bogus reasons for the court to reconsider?! Hopefully the court will give them a huge smack-down. The problem is that after this entire sordid episode, there are apparently no consequences for those responsible. There is absolutely nothing keeping the county from doing the same thing again. "Qualified immunity" strikes again.
At a minimum, SA deserves to have its legal expenses fully covered. A better legal system would allow treble damages.
This whole sordid mess makes me ashamed of our county government.
[thumbup] [thumbup]
👍👍👍 mrnatural!
Very well said - this is disgusting that the County appealed this ruling.
Someone has a lot of stakes in this to keep trying to his something. Time to form a petition to replace all those involved in covering this Amazon deal. Fired and no severance and a ban from public service.
[thumbup] [thumbup]
Hide something-
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.