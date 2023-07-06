Frederick Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse on West Patrick Street

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Local preservation group Sugarloaf Alliance filed a statement Wednesday asking that the Frederick County Circuit Court not reconsider a judge's order that required the county last month to release previously withheld records.

The group filed its opposition statement in response to a motion for reconsideration filed by the county on June 20. 

(13) comments

BornToHula2

Greatly appreciate the work of the Sugarloaf Alliance. Thank you!

kaihagen

The Sugarliaf Alliance is on the right side here, in every way. We should be expressing gratitude for their efforts and inves on our behalf, and the county should stop fighting this matter in court.

kaihagen

Inves was a typo: investments

LuvFrederick

Think it is time for a full investigation of current and former CE and CC members. Fitzwater is being silent on this and that should concern all of us.

Greg F
Greg F

Yep. Shake the closets and see what skeletons come out. I bet you find a bunch of hidden agendas, secret donations, and a BOATLOAD of contractor bribes. There is a ton of dirty money in data centers that they are propagating like flies on $h1t. I have no doubt that the local mafioso wannabe developers around here are behind this with a cache of cash being liberally spread around. How else did we get massive house farms plastered all over the county? MONEY.

LuvFrederick

.CE ,CC, current and former should all be investigated Remember a cover up is criminal as well. What does Fitzwater know?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The county's motion for reconsideration, the Sugarloaf Alliance's statement says, "reflects its continued ignorance of the provisions of the MPIA [Maryland Public Information Act], and the rights the Act affords to Maryland citizens."

I'd say SA is being very generous with that statement.

It's safe to say that the county's attorneys and much of the staff and elected officials were/are fully aware of what the MPIA says -- they simply chose to intentionally, flagrantly, ignore it. From the very beginning their behavior has been: shameless; vile; repugnant; disrespectful; illegal; disgraceful -- pick your own adjectives, but "ignorant" they are not. Their actions have all been premeditated. They have no respect for the law, SA, or county residents. In fact, despite some rhetoric to the contrary, our government does not work for us -- it caters primarily to developers and large corporations. We are often no more than pawns. Sure, there are public meetings but the outcome is typically predetermined.

The county has slow walked this from the very beginning. Had they followed the MPIA there would have been no lawsuit. Instead, they delayed for months. Government officials with a clear conscience do not behave that way.

Now, after they LOST the MPIA case -- as they surely knew they would -- they have created bogus reasons for the court to reconsider?! Hopefully the court will give them a huge smack-down. The problem is that after this entire sordid episode, there are apparently no consequences for those responsible. There is absolutely nothing keeping the county from doing the same thing again. "Qualified immunity" strikes again.

At a minimum, SA deserves to have its legal expenses fully covered. A better legal system would allow treble damages.

This whole sordid mess makes me ashamed of our county government.

AOC
AOC

[thumbup] [thumbup]

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

👍👍👍 mrnatural!

Piedmontgardener

Very well said - this is disgusting that the County appealed this ruling.

Greg F
Greg F

Someone has a lot of stakes in this to keep trying to his something. Time to form a petition to replace all those involved in covering this Amazon deal. Fired and no severance and a ban from public service.

AOC
AOC

[thumbup] [thumbup]

Greg F
Greg F

Hide something-

