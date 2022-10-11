Stronghold, the nonprofit organization that owns Sugarloaf Mountain, reiterated on Tuesday that it will close the mountain to the public if the Frederick County Council doesn’t amend the county’s plan to preserve the mountain and its surrounding area.
The council is scheduled to vote whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan on Oct. 18.
“If the Sugarloaf plan as presented for public hearing on Oct. 11 passes, Stronghold will cease allowing general public access to Sugarloaf Mountain, a privately owned property, to allow Stronghold to evaluate the effects of the plan on its operations,” attorney Noel Manalo, representing Stronghold, said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
But, Manalo said, “if modifications are made to the plan prior to final passage, Stronghold will reevaluate its decision.”
Tuesday was not the first time Stronghold threatened to close public access to Sugarloaf Mountain. Stronghold’s board of trustees members requested in August that the county remove the organization’s land from an overlay zoning district in the plan that is meant to restrict development.
The overlay includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills. It would, however, allow for rodeos and outdoor sports recreation facilities.
The overlay does not apply to residential buildings or structures used for agricultural activities.
During a meeting on Oct. 3, County Council members voted against two amendments that would have removed some or all of Stronghold’s land from the overlay.
County Councilman Phil Dacey, R, proposed that the council exempt Stronghold’s 3,400 acres from the overlay, which covers the entire 20,000-acre plan area. County Councilman Steve McKay, R, introduced an amendment to strike 45 acres of Stronghold’s land from the overlay district.
The council voted 6-1 against Dacey’s amendment and 4-3 against McKay’s.
Manalo, a lawyer with McNees Wallace and Nurick in Frederick, said Tuesday that Stronghold was “disappointed” the council didn’t approve Dacey’s amendment, which “would have saved the mountain from being unnecessarily restricted.”
The overlay, though, wouldn’t change the uses allowed on Stronghold’s land, said Tim Goodfellow, the lead county planner for the Sugarloaf plan.
County Councilman Kai Hagen, D — who has been the council member most outspoken in favor of the plan — wrote in an email to the News-Post during the meeting: “There is nothing in the plan that prevents Stronghold from doing everything they do now.”
Manalo said the county executive’s office and the Planning Commission did not consider Stronghold’s views before forwarding the Sugarloaf plan to the County Council in July.
County officials, however, said that Stronghold has been involved in the Sugarloaf plan since the earliest drafting stages for the plan in 2019.
“They’ve been engaged since the beginning,” County Executive Jan Gardner, D, said in a phone interview with the News-Post. “It hasn’t always been clear to us exactly what they want.”
Gardner, who met twice with representatives from Stronghold, said, “Sometimes they raised questions or concerns about things that aren’t actually in the plan.”
Goodfellow said that Stronghold had three people on the 16-member Sugarloaf Stakeholders’ Advisory Group that met seven times between February 2020 and July 2021 to provide input and perspective to the county about the Sugarloaf area. Goodfellow said he first met with representatives from Stronghold in the fall of 2019.
In drafting the Sugarloaf plan, the county established a “private park” use classification in the county’s code specifically for Stronghold, Goodfellow said.
Stronghold would have to request to add resources and facilities to the mountain if the council passes the Sugarloaf plan.
Property owners with land designated as a “private park” under the county’s code can add a visitors’ center, gift shop, walk-up concession stand, pavilion or open structure for gathering but only with site development plan approval from the county.
Goodfellow said the county added these uses to the “private park” classification because Stronghold’s representatives had expressed interest in adding them to their land.
Stronghold representatives have said they worry the “private park” classification would no longer exempt the organization, under a Maryland state statute, from liability for injuries to visitors to the mountain.
Private parks can include natural or paved trails, scenic viewing areas, parking and areas for tent camping, among other features, bill documents state.
Private parks cannot have a recreational vehicle campground, golf course, driving range, swimming pool, fairgrounds, zoo, hotel, motel or lodge, according to bill documents.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:
@jckhogan
(7) comments
It should be easy to draft something that Stronghold is OK with. They have been preserving it just fine for 75 years.
Quote:
"If the Sugarloaf plan as presented for public hearing on Oct. 11 passes, Stronghold will cease allowing general public access to Sugarloaf Mountain, a privately owned property, to allow Stronghold to evaluate the effects of the plan on its operations," attorney Noel Manalo, representing Stronghold, said during Tuesday's council meeting."
Yeah right, "...evaluate the effects of the plan on its operations..." Like they need to shut down the mountain to do that.
An "evaluation" can be done at anytime. That language can be replaced with, "to throw a tantrum, and suck the public into it."
But, Manalo said, "if modifications are made to the plan prior to final passage, Stronghold will reevaluate its decision."
Is that a coy way of saying, "Even if we get what we want, we may prohibit access to Sugarloaf anyway..."?
What's wrong with the people on the Stronghold board? Seriously, they've been a part of the process from the beginning, and suddenly now they decide they do not like the outcome -- an outcome which does not restrict any of their current operations -- and their reaction is to stomp their feet and threaten hundreds of thousands of people with no longer allowing access to the mountain?
Is that what Mr. Strong would have wanted?
Is Stronghold paying property taxes on these thousands of acres? As a nonprofit, I don’t think so. If they close the mountain, start charging them.
[thumbup][thumbup] sevenstones.
How innovative … public policy through extortion.
This is exactly the problem, Stronghold can do whatever they want with the mountain. Fine. It’s their property and they get to make those decisions.
BUT…as the fine print on the TV ads says ‘Past performance is no guarantee of future success’
Zoning restrictions protect the region, neighbors, and the environment from future failures.
Stop worrying about what Stronghold will do tomorrow and start worrying about what happens if Stronghold collapses or takes a sharp turn in their view of development.
That's exactly what it is Lorax -- attempted extortion.
The county council should call their bluff. There are plenty of public parks in FredCo.
It is absolutely crazy that someone can “own” a mountain. It’s even crazier that someone would threaten to withhold a mountain from everyone else, if they don’t get their way. The County shouldn’t allow itself to be bullied like this. The County should use all of its powers to protect the public’s access to, and enjoyment of, the mountain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.