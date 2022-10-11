Stronghold, the nonprofit organization that owns Sugarloaf Mountain, reiterated on Tuesday that it will close the mountain to the public if the Frederick County Council doesn’t amend the county’s plan to preserve the mountain and its surrounding area.

The council is scheduled to vote whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan on Oct. 18.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:

@jckhogan

Tags

(7) comments

Burgessdr

It should be easy to draft something that Stronghold is OK with. They have been preserving it just fine for 75 years.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"If the Sugarloaf plan as presented for public hearing on Oct. 11 passes, Stronghold will cease allowing general public access to Sugarloaf Mountain, a privately owned property, to allow Stronghold to evaluate the effects of the plan on its operations," attorney Noel Manalo, representing Stronghold, said during Tuesday's council meeting."

Yeah right, "...evaluate the effects of the plan on its operations..." Like they need to shut down the mountain to do that.

An "evaluation" can be done at anytime. That language can be replaced with, "to throw a tantrum, and suck the public into it."

But, Manalo said, "if modifications are made to the plan prior to final passage, Stronghold will reevaluate its decision."

Is that a coy way of saying, "Even if we get what we want, we may prohibit access to Sugarloaf anyway..."?

What's wrong with the people on the Stronghold board? Seriously, they've been a part of the process from the beginning, and suddenly now they decide they do not like the outcome -- an outcome which does not restrict any of their current operations -- and their reaction is to stomp their feet and threaten hundreds of thousands of people with no longer allowing access to the mountain?

Is that what Mr. Strong would have wanted?

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

Is Stronghold paying property taxes on these thousands of acres? As a nonprofit, I don’t think so. If they close the mountain, start charging them.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup][thumbup] sevenstones.

Report Add Reply
TheLorax1

How innovative … public policy through extortion.

This is exactly the problem, Stronghold can do whatever they want with the mountain. Fine. It’s their property and they get to make those decisions.

BUT…as the fine print on the TV ads says ‘Past performance is no guarantee of future success’

Zoning restrictions protect the region, neighbors, and the environment from future failures.

Stop worrying about what Stronghold will do tomorrow and start worrying about what happens if Stronghold collapses or takes a sharp turn in their view of development.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

That's exactly what it is Lorax -- attempted extortion.

The county council should call their bluff. There are plenty of public parks in FredCo.

Report Add Reply
lewmc123

It is absolutely crazy that someone can “own” a mountain. It’s even crazier that someone would threaten to withhold a mountain from everyone else, if they don’t get their way. The County shouldn’t allow itself to be bullied like this. The County should use all of its powers to protect the public’s access to, and enjoyment of, the mountain.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription