Sugarloaf Mountain remained closed to the public on Friday as Stronghold, the property’s nonprofit owner, looks to ramp up security.
On Aug. 19, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted burglary at the historic Strong Mansion.
When deputies arrived, they found that nothing had been stolen and the burglar had fled. The matter remains under investigation.
Asked if the owners had reported any other recent incidents at the Stronghold property, sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message: “Not that we have been made aware of.”
John Webster, the president of Stronghold’s board of trustees, told The Frederick News-Post on Friday that he was not sure when the property would be reopened to the public, but it largely depends on when additional security equipment is delivered by mail.
Webster said no private events scheduled to be held on the Stronghold property would be affected by the closure.
Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Brandon Oland said on Friday that students take field trips to Sugarloaf Mountain each year, but planning is left up to individual schools. It was not clear if any field trips would be called off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.