Supporters of a plan to preserve the Sugarloaf Mountain area showed up in droves on Tuesday to urge the Frederick County Council to uphold Interstate 270 as the plan’s eastern boundary line.
Members of the nonprofit Sugarloaf Alliance alleged during the meeting that the county government sought to establish a data center campus in an area immediately west of the interstate as part of negotiations with Amazon Web Services.
The organization also outlined its allegations in a letter on Sept. 25. Frederick County Councilman Kai Hagen, an outspoken proponent for the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday: “There is nothing in the letter that I know to be inaccurate.”
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, wrote in an email to the News-Post on Tuesday: “The Sugarloaf Plan is focused on preserving the area around Sugarloaf Mountain. It is not a growth area.”
“For any development to happen in the future on the west side of I-270, [it] would require another comprehensive process and would include a robust public process similar to the public process for this plan,” she wrote.
A $30 billion proposal for Amazon Web Services to build data centers in Frederick County fell through last year, in part because Amazon and the county government couldn’t reach an agreement on the project’s timeline.
Officials from the Frederick County government, including Gardner and members of the County Council, and from Amazon Web Services met in a closed session meeting on Aug. 16.
Also present at the meeting was Bruce Dean, an attorney for Natelli Communities who is with the Frederick law firm McCurdy, Dean and Graditor.
Natelli Communities is a Montgomery County-based development company largely responsible for development in Urbana, which I-270 separates from the Sugarloaf area.
“The Sugarloaf draft, to my knowledge, has nothing to do with Amazon,” Dean said in an interview with the News-Post.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Dean called on the council to revert back to a version of the Sugarloaf plan that excluded Natelli’s land from the plan and its development restrictions.
Natelli has for years called on the county to remove his land from the plan. He has said — and he reiterated on Tuesday — that the Sugarloaf plan boundary contradicts the larger Livable Frederick Master Plan, which identifies I-270 and land adjoining it as a strategic area for growth.
County Councilman Phil Dacey, R, has proposed an amendment to revert the plan back to its September 2021 form, which would exclude Natelli’s land and the Monocacy National Battlefield, among other areas.
Michele McDaniel Rosenfeld, a lawyer representing the Sugarloaf Alliance, wrote in a letter to the County Council on Sept. 26 that adopting Dacey’s amendment “could allow Amazon Web Services to build one or more data center complex(s) on the west side of I-270.”
“Should the council approve the Dacey Amendment, it would be subject to legal challenge,” Rosenfeld wrote in her letter.
Members of the Sugarloaf Alliance arrived at the council meeting wearing green — which has become the color of support for the plan.
“It is like St. Patrick’s day in here,” Steve Black, the president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, said during the council meeting.
County Council President M.C. Keegan Ayer, Councilman Jerry Donald and Hagen — all Democrats — were wearing green.
As were Tim Goodfellow, the lead county planner for the Sugarloaf plan, and Kimberly Golden Brandt, director for implementation of the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which the Sugarloaf plan is a part of.
Interstate 270 has historically been a divider between preservation and development in the southern part of the county.
The boundary for the Sugarloaf plan spans from the Monocacy National Battlefield to Frederick County’s border with Montgomery County.
The Monocacy River is the western boundary and I-270 is the eastern boundary.
The county has changed the eastern boundary of the plan a couple of times.
A previous version showed a border that excluded 500 acres of land west of I-270, near the interstate’s interchange with Md. 80. Natelli’s land comprised much of the land parcel.
But the county’s Planning Commission added the 500 acres of land to the preservation area before forwarding the plan to the County Council in July.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:
@jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.