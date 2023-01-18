Planning Commission
The Frederick County Planning Commission met Wednesday to hear from members of the public about their thoughts on the development restrictions that are expected to become part of the county's plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and the area surrounding it. It was the county's first meeting about the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan since October.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

It was the county's first meeting about the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan since October, when the County Council voted to pass the plan but remand the parts of it dealing with development restrictions back to the Planning Commission. 

