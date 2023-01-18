The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday held a workshop meeting about the development restrictions that were part of the county's plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and the area surrounding it.
It was the county's first meeting about the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan since October, when the County Council voted to pass the plan but remand the parts of it dealing with development restrictions back to the Planning Commission.
Without the overlay district, some council members in October weren’t sure what was left of the plan to vote on.
The vote meant that members of the newly elected County Council, who took office in December, would be responsible for a final decision on one of the most controversial parts of the plan: the overlay zoning district, which outlines standards for the scale, intensity and impact of development in the Sugarloaf area.
The overlay district would also prohibit certain land uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and automobile services.
It was the land-use restrictions in the overlay that prompted Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain, to threaten last year to close public access to the landmark.
The Planning Commission has two new members since it last met about the Sugarloaf plan. And, Tim Goodfellow, who was the lead county planner for the Sugarloaf plan, retired in December after 32 years of working with the county government.
The Planning Commission is tasked with determining which parts of the Sugarloaf area will be part of the overlay and what text changes to make to the county's zoning code, said Kimberly Gaines, director of the Livable Frederick Planning and Design Office.
Wednesday's Planning Commission meeting began with a 15-minute presentation about the Sugarloaf plan and the overlay district.
Then, members of the public were divided into five groups, each of which had at least one staff member from the Division of Planning and Permitting and one or two Planning Commission members.
The Planning Commission is expected to host its next workshop meeting about the Sugarloaf plan on Feb. 15, and it may require more than one workshop for the commission members to come to an agreement about the overlay district, Gaines said.
The Planning Commission will also hold a public hearing before eventually voting to advance its version of the overlay district to the County Council.
The County Council will have its own public process for the overlay district map and zoning text amendments before voting whether to adopt them.
Since June, the Planning Commission has been holding workshop meetings once or twice per month about the South Frederick Corridors Plan, which will examine an area of commercial and industrial land south of Frederick, along Md. 355 and Md. 85.
The South Frederick Corridors Plan, like the Sugarloaf plan, is part of the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which the county adopted in 2019 to guide growth and development.
The Planning Commission will also hold a public hearing before voting to forward a recommended version of that plan to the County Council.
