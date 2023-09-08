More than 3,200 people have signed a change.org petition concerning the future of Sugarloaf Mountain, which remains closed to the public after an attempted burglary at Strong Mansion last month.
The petition's stated goal is to "maintain and preserve the mountain as is, keeping it open to the public for hiking access." The petition drive was organized by Victoria Jones, an avid hiker from Chevy Chase.
In a phone interview with The Frederick News-Post on Friday, Jones said she became concerned about the potential for development on the mountain after reading an opinion piece by a member of the Frederick County Association of Realtors.
The piece, published in The Washington Post last month, cited a letter from the Maryland Department of Commerce expressing concerns about the overlay zoning district proposed in the county's Sugarloaf Area Plan. The letter read in part:
"The Overlay would place significant controls on any new commercial development that would like to take advantage of new highway infrastructure investments in the Overlay area."
The Frederick County Council last year approved the Sugarloaf Area plan, but remanded the overlay zoning district to the Planning Commission for further consideration.
Kimberly Gaines, the director of the Livable Frederick Planning and Design Office, which is responsible for creating the county's comprehensive area plans, said the Planning Commission has not yet scheduled a vote on its recommendation to the council.
A public hearing on the overlay district was held in late July.
Between the mountain's recent closure and the continued debate over development restrictions in the area, Jones said she "wanted to collect a record of how many people stand for Sugarloaf."
"I feel like every year it is threatened to be taken away or closed down or put up for grabs, and I want that to ultimately stop," Jones said. "My goal is for it to remain open in perpetuity ... because it is a very special place to me and thousands of other people."
John Webster, the president of the Board of Trustees for Stronghold, the nonprofit organization that owns Sugarloaf Mountain, said Jones' concerns were unfounded and he tried to have the petition taken down.
"There have been many different rumors to try and stir things up," Webster said in a phone interview with the News-Post on Friday. "This mountain has no plans to build a single house and never has."
Regarding public access to the mountain, Webster said the mountain will be reopened after the delivery of additional security equipment.
Webster could not provide an anticipated delivery date, but said some of the items are on back order. Others have been delivered.
He declined to comment on the nature of the new security measures.
The need for improved security on the Stronghold property was identified after an attempted burglary last month.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell told the News-Post on Friday: "We have not developed a suspect at this time."
The Maryland State Police crime lab is making a determination about whether to process the evidence collected from the scene, Wivell wrote.
Jones said on Friday that she forwarded her petition to elected officials in Frederick County and beyond, but has not received any responses.
Jones said she enlisted friends, coworkers and environmental groups to share her petition. She conceded that she is not an expert on the intricacies of zoning on the mountain, but felt she needed to take action right away.
"I'm worried they're taking advantage of the [attempted burglary] to close the mountain because of the potential for development," Jones said. "I ultimately just want the mountain to be available for hikers, leisure and families."
from what I read earlier the will said the purpose was to preserve the mountain area but also indicated possibility of building of amenities for preservation and education of the area. My understanding then was the overlay would prevent Stronghold of making any building they felt was in context of keeping the mountain as needed. And that is what they voted against,
First of all, a huge "Thank You!" to Victoria Jones for starting the petition. If you haven't signed it yet, please do.
The opinion piece Ms. Jones referred to (see link in article) written by a member of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, is misleading in several respects. One thing the author brings up -- which is commonly cited by the bulldozer crowd -- is that the residents of the Sugarloaf area successfully stopped a gun range and a mega-church. That's great, but unless the area has more protection they will will fighting those battles over and over again -- and you can't win 'em all. `Those uses, and others, should be banned outright. To suggest otherwise is to say that because a homeowner thwarted a burglary she doesn't need an alarm system.
The author, Hugh Gordon, repeats the Stronghold threat to close Sugarloaf if the overlay applies to the mountain. That begs the question, given that Gordon Strong created Stronghold to ensure that Sugarloaf Mountain would be preserved for the continued use of the public (aka, 'people who don’t own it') -- why on Earth would they object to a preservation overlay?! The board members have never offered an explanation.
It would be interesting to know how Mr. Strong's trust handles board members that refuse to honor his wishes. Since he was a respected attorney, I'd be surprised if there is not language dealing with rogue members.
Quote:
"John Webster, the president of the Board of Trustees for Stronghold, the nonprofit organization that owns Sugarloaf Mountain, said Jones' concerns were unfounded and he tried to have the petition taken down."
* Webster tried to have Ms. Jones' petition removed from the Change.org site?! Seriously?! That's a lot, even for him. It is a good indication of how he operates.
"There have been many different rumors to try and stir things up," Webster said in a phone interview with the News-Post on Friday. "This mountain has no plans to build a single house and never has."
* The 'mountain' may not have any plans, but Webster and his cohorts sure seem to. Any rumors have been the result of the board refusing to explain their obstinate resistance to the overlay.
Quote:
"Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell told the News-Post on Friday: "We have not developed a suspect at this time."
The Maryland State Police crime lab is making a determination about whether to process the evidence collected from the scene, Wivell wrote."
* So we are to believe that even though the would-be burglar cut him/herself on the broken glass, leaving blood behind, the FCSO -- a well-respected agency -- has no suspect(s). OK, that happens, but it's unusual. What seems really odd is that the MSP crime lab is trying to decide whether to process the evidence. On the surface, that makes no sense at all (unless perhaps there was no actual burglary). Assuming the burglary was real, I imagine people in the area would like to see the perp identified, arrested, tried, and convicted.
Fact is, is private property, mrnatural, no matter how many petitions people sign. Stronghold previously allowed public access as a courtesy. Can the public draw up a petition for public access to your property? Nope. The state or county could also purchase the land at the going rate as a public park.
Isn’t this operating as a nonprofit? So to maintain that nonprofit status, don’t they have to offer something, like public access?
What income do they derive from public access? None, from what I see. That income is what would be non-taxable as a 501c, not their mere existence. Therefore, no, they don't have to grant public access if they choose not to.
Nice idea, preserving property for the continued use of people who don’t own it.
Yep, a waste of ink, Deb.
The crowd goes wild as a new team takes the field …
3000+ signers … comments are priceless too
[thumbup][thumbup] Lorax. [cool]
