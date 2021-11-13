While the Frederick Police Department and the Frederick County Fire and Rescue have been meeting on the gridiron for years now, organizers of the annual game said there was more on their mind this year.
The flag football game between the two groups of first responders had been dubbed the Turkey Bowl in its earlier years, but it was rechristened the Laird/Alcorn Memorial Bowl on Saturday to recognize two tragic losses suffered by both departments this year. Organizers said it would maintain this name moving forward.
Frederick County Fire Battalion Chief Joshua Laird died in the line of duty in August from injuries sustained during a two-alarm fire at a home in Ijamsville. Laird was 46, and left behind a wife and two daughters. Laird was posthumously promoted to battalion chief from his rank of captain.
Only weeks later, Lt. Andrew Alcorn was found unresponsive in his Middletown home, passing away at only 39. Alcorn is survived by a wife, two daughters and a son.
The annual football game, held on Chuck Foreman Field at Ballenger Creek Park, has traditionally raised thousands of dollars for Operation Warm. But Det. Chris Chiaravalloti and Firefighter 3 Tre Roper, organizers of the game, said proceeds from this year's game would be split evenly between the Laird and Alcorn families.
“Over the past year, we had these two very tragic events,” Chiaravalloti said. “And we, myself and Tre Roper, decided to get together and think of a better way to do it based on what happened.
Roper agreed, saying that he and Chiaravalloti have been organizing the event every year, and that, while the game has typically been about giving back to the community, it was important to give back to two of their own this year.
“It was huge for us this year,” he said. “We wanted to give back to both guys, because they were big parts of both departments, and they gave a lot. So we wanted to give back to them and their families, and at the same time have a competitive football game.”
And what a football game it was. Things seemed promising for both sides in the first quarter, with neither side gaining an advantage until about midway through the second quarter.
The police team scored their first two touchdowns, giving them a 14-0 lead at halftime. The score remained the same until the fourth quarter with the police scoring another touchdown to increase their lead to 21-0 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The fire department scored their only touchdown in the game’s last minute, making it 21-7 but police responded with a final touchdown of their own as the clock expired, ending the game with a final score of 27-7.
Chiaravalloti said that the police department’s win was a moment of vindication, as the FPD had lost the first four years of the annual football game, getting their first win in 2019, with the pandemic cancelling the 2020 game.
“We’ve got great athletes, and we had a great game-plan,” Chiaravalloti said. “We got some good plays, we have quick players… and our defense is top notch.”
Roper said that it was the police department’s athleticism that caught up to the fire department.
“Their experience got us this year,” Roper said. “All my guys are new, except three or four of us. But it was a very competitive game; I loved it.”
While both sides clearly had a blast playing the game, each was quick to point out that it was all about Laird and Alcorn. FPD Sgt. Reed Preece, who said he worked closely with Alcorn, said it was great to help both families out.
“It shows the camaraderie between the groups; both police and fire share the same values of public service, and just coming together for an hour to play some football was a great experience,” Preece said.
Chiaravalloti said it would likely take a few weeks to determine exactly how much money had been raised by the game.
