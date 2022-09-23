Laird Report Press Conference
Fire Chief Tom Coe, the director of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, center, speaks during a news conference in August to discuss a report regarding the death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird on Aug. 11, 2021. Coe was joined by, from left, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner; James May, president of the Frederick County Volunteer Firefighters Association; Laird’s widow, Sarah Laird; and Stephen Jones, president of the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, Local 3666.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County plans to hire 32 firefighters in the coming years using money from an $8.6 million Federal Emergency Management Administration grant, County Executive Jan Gardner said Friday.

The new firefighter positions, Gardner said, will allow the county's Division of Fire and Rescue Services to fill staffing gaps for four-person engine and ladder truck crews.

