Fire Chief Tom Coe, the director of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, center, speaks during a press conference on Friday to discuss a report regarding the death of Battalion Chief Josh Laird on Aug. 11, 2021. Coe was joined by, from left, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner; James May, the president of the Frederick County Volunteer Firefighters Association; Laird’s wife, Sarah Laird; and Stephen Jones, the president of the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, Local 3666.
Battalion Chief Josh Laird’s wife, Sara Laird, center, speaks during a press conference on Friday to discuss a report regarding the death of her husband on Aug. 11, 2021. With Laird are, from left, James May, the president of the Frederick County Volunteer Firefighters Association, and Fire Chief Tom Coe, the director of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Frederick County's Division of Fire and Rescue Services should revise its standard operating procedures to provide strategies for fighting basement fires like the one that led to the death of a battalion chief in an August 2021 Ijamsville fire, according to a report released Friday.
Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, 46, died Aug. 11, 2021, from injuries he sustained battling a two-alarm house fire on Ball Road in Ijamsville. While fighting the fire, he fell through the first floor into the basement.
He served 21 years in the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
An after-action report on Laird's death, including recommendations from an external safety review panel set up to investigate the incident, was released Friday.
The fire service should establish standards and tactics for fighting basement fires and provide training for crews in fighting those types of fires; incident commanders must act when notified of a collapse of the floor; and the fire service should require building construction training for all personnel, according to recommendations contained in the report.
“As an organization, we are committed to learning everything we can from our response to this incident,” DFRS Chief Tom Coe said at a press conference announcing the report's release. “This report is not about assigning blame. It's about continuing to improve how we do our jobs every day.”
Sara Laird, Laird's widow, said he loved being a firefighter and serving the citizens of Frederick County.
“He was a consummate professional, even to the end,” she said.
DFRS does not have a standardized procedure for fighting basement fires, which the report describes as one of the most dangerous types of fires because of the lack of ingress and egress and the difficulty of ventilating basements, among other factors.
“Even after the MAYDAY information provided by [Laird] confirmed that he fell into the basement, operations continued as if it were a first-floor fire, allowing and assigning companies to operate on the first floor even with the knowledge the floor had collapsed,” the report said.
“These crews operated courageously to rescue Captain Laird, but their actions, in hindsight, could have led to a greater loss of life,” the report said. “These actions seem to be indicative of a loss of situational awareness and understanding of how stress was impacting their decision-making as opposed to willful and blatant disregard of policy.”
The fire, in the 9500 block of Ball Road in Ijamsville, was started by a lightning strike that caused a failure of the Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing gas line in the space between the trusses that supported the first floor of the house, according to the report.
Laird's engine was returning from another assignment when the fire was reported by someone standing in the driveway of a nearby house at 4:46 p.m., and responded to the scene.
At 5 p.m., an assistant chief on the scene saw Laird standing in a small breakfast nook area inside the house.
Seconds later, Laird issued a "Mayday" call that he had fallen through the floor.
As commanders tried to figure out what happened, the assistant chief who had seen Laird in the breakfast nook reported that "He was just in the window and fell through."
That transmission was followed by Laird reporting "I am in the basement."
Crews scrambled to find Laird, who had to move from where he had originally fallen because of the heat from the fire.
At 5:04 p.m., Laird radioed that "[p]robably the best thing you could do is drop a ladder down in this hole and put the fire out, and I'll walk out."
Crews tried to put a 16-foot roof ladder through the house's bay window and down to the basement, but couldn't get the heel of the ladder to sit on the basement floor.
At 5:08 p.m., Laird tried to describe where in the house he was, and that he had had to move because of the heat.
He tried to make three more transmissions in 23 seconds, but "The radio system rejected the first two attempts, and the third was unintelligible," according to the report.
He made a final intelligible transmission at 5:09:33. Three more attempted transmissions were rejected by the radio system, according to the report.
A few minutes later, firefighters found Laird unconscious, without his helmet or facepiece.
At 5:14 p.m., he was removed from the basement and crews began CPR and other attempts to save his life.
He was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Tragic loss. RIP, Chief Laird.
