Laird Report Press Conference 1
Fire Chief Tom Coe, the director of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, center, speaks during a press conference on Friday to discuss a report regarding the death of Battalion Chief Josh Laird on Aug. 11, 2021. Coe was joined by, from left, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner; James May, the president of the Frederick County Volunteer Firefighters Association; Laird’s wife, Sarah Laird; and Stephen Jones, the president of the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, Local 3666.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County's Division of Fire and Rescue Services should revise its standard operating procedures to provide strategies for fighting basement fires like the one that led to the death of a battalion chief in an August 2021 Ijamsville fire, according to a report released Friday.

Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, 46, died Aug. 11, 2021, from injuries he sustained battling a two-alarm house fire on Ball Road in Ijamsville. While fighting the fire, he fell through the first floor into the basement.

Laird Report Press Conference
Battalion Chief Josh Laird’s wife, Sara Laird, center, speaks during a press conference on Friday to discuss a report regarding the death of her husband on Aug. 11, 2021. With Laird are, from left, James May, the president of the Frederick County Volunteer Firefighters Association, and Fire Chief Tom Coe, the director of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Tragic loss. RIP, Chief Laird.

