In his youth, Jadet Charriez joined the groups I Believe in Me and City Youth Matrix, two organizations that focus on enriching the lives of youths and helping to give them a better future. Today, at age 20, he volunteers as a mentor with I Believe In Me, working with children.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Jadet Charriez said he came from a place of drugs and violence.

As a child, many of his basic needs, like clothes, food and water, were not met. He remembered getting bags of food for the weekend in elementary and middle school from the group Blessings in Backpack, so he would have something to eat.

