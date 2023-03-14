In 2014, Jacqueline Badro had a decision to make.
Jacqueline Badro poses for a portrait at the Literacy Council of Frederick County on Monday. The Literacy Council helped Badro, a Syrian refugee, when she came to Frederick.
In 2014, Jacqueline Badro had a decision to make.
Badro and her husband, Samir, had stayed in their hometown of Aleppo, Syria, since the country's civil war began in 2011.
She worked as an internist at a hospital there, as well as at her own practice. He was an architect.
Their inclination when the war began was to stay where they were, Badro said.
Their families were there, including her mother, whom Badro used to visit every day, and whose health she worried about without someone to look after her.
Syria had given them a lot, including free education that allowed them to get good jobs that they enjoyed. They felt an obligation to give back.
“We enjoyed our life,” she said quietly.
But by 2014, the war had gotten closer, with bombing everywhere and many people fleeing Aleppo.
That's when they found out that the applications for citizenship that her brother-in-law had filed for them when he moved to America years before had finally been approved.
The news led to an agonizing decision.
“Our life in Syria was peaceful and delightful and gratifying,” she wrote in a recent edition of “Reflections,” the literary magazine of the Literacy Council of Frederick County. “We had achieved most of our dreams, we were surrounded by love and warm relationships, and we had a promising secure future, especially that Syria was a safe and self-sufficient country.”
But they decided to leave their homeland. They came to Frederick.
They knew English through their jobs and their education, she said, but the culture and society of their new hometown were unfamiliar to them.
Badro, who is retired, heard about the Literacy Council of Frederick County and took classes.
The Literacy Council is one of the organizations taking part in this year's Unity Campaign, through United Way of Frederick County.
United Way of Frederick County is a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to people who are asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE).
The organization holds its Unity Campaign each year to raise money for nonprofit organizations that also assist ALICE individuals and households. This year's campaign runs through March 19.
Badro attended an English conversation class at the Literacy Council, then a writing class and a civics course.
Even though she knew how to read and write English, she knew she still needed help to understand the language fluently.
Everyone at the Literacy Council was supportive and encouraging, she said during a recent interview at the council's office in Frederick.
Soon, she started feeling more confident as she began to know and understand more about American society and history.
As she learned more, she immersed herself more confidently in volunteering for other organizations in the community.
It's given her fulfillment in her retirement, and helped introduce her to many other people in the community.
“And it all started from here. It was the light that opened my dark way to express myself,” she said.
As with her medical work in Syria, she feels a duty to give back to the society that has helped her so much.
The Frederick area has a lot of resources to help people, she said.
When she meets new immigrants, she urges them to go to the Literacy Council and take part in its various programs.
“You can understand this diverse culture, how it makes one society,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
Another positive story, thank you! [thumbup]
