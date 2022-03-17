Second Chances Garage is taking part in the United Way’s 2022 Unity Campaign to ensure it can continue to help people with financial troubles get vehicles and repairs at low costs.
Kati Hoffman, office manager and partner agency liaison for Second Chances Garage, said access to safe and reliable transportation is one of the most important issues facing some of the economically disadvantaged people in the area. The Frederick nonprofit has helped local residents since 2010.
“Our mission is to make a difference in our community of Frederick County by offering second chances for individuals and families as they go toward independent living,” Hoffman said. “And we do that by providing assistance with their personal transportation needs.”
The strategy of Second Chances Garage, located at 528 N. Market St., is twofold: providing low-cost vehicles to eligible individuals and providing low-cost repairs, according to Hoffman.
Donations are a key part of how Second Chances Garage operates, Hoffman said, which is why they’re taking part in the United Way of Frederick County’s Unity Campaign, an annual fundraising effort that brings many of the county’s nonprofit organizations together to help the 37 percent of households that need financial assistance.
The Unity Campaign is one of United Way’s biggest efforts to help ALICE households, which the organization defines as “asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.”
Donors can give directly to any of 34 nonprofit organizations, and campaign sponsors will match their donations. The campaign runs through March 31.
Individuals who are approved are able to buy a car at Second Chances Garage for only $780, with no additional debt, which comes with six months of free labor and free oil changes for the life of the vehicle. Similarly, the garage offers low-cost repairs to ALICE individuals at a rate of $60 per hour of labor. Costs are kept low thanks to partnerships with parts suppliers, Hoffman said.
With costs rising in almost all sectors and especially in the car market, having access to a vehicle is more important than ever for ALICE households, Hoffman said.
“The car industry is ridiculous; repairs are so expensive, a new car is so expensive,” Hoffman said. “So right now, we’re just doing all we can to help people be on the road, get to work safely, help out with their kids and get the groceries that they need.”
“We also find that personal transportation allows people to go after further employment in a wider range or really just have that peace of mind of being able to get themselves to places rather than being on a bus schedule,” she said.
If you are interested in donating to Second Chances Garage or any of the programs that will benefit from the Unity Campaign, go to unityfrederick.com.
