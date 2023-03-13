Jamel Freeman compared it to pressure building in a hot-water pipe. When too much pressure builds, the pipe bursts.
There were several sources of pressure for Freeman, including a difficult relationship with his late father, who died by suicide. Without someone to talk to and work through the deep-seated trauma, feelings of resentment and compounding stress he was experiencing, Freeman suffered from alcohol addiction. He said he reached a low point after crashing his car after he had been drinking.
But, with a fierce internal strength and help from community organizations, Freeman, 44, has been in recovery from his addiction for more than three years. And, he's helping people who need the kind of support he received.
"I don't like nothing to beat me," Freeman said. "I just have that spirit."
Freeman has published a book. He's a 4.0 student studying social work at Salisbury University. He's a board member at Andrea's House, a faith-based transitional living program in Frederick for women recovering from addiction, and their children. All while he is a father and continuing his recovery.
During earlier stages in his recovery, he benefited from multiple community organizations that partner with United Way of Frederick County.
"I describe them in three ways: professional, reliable and courteous," Freeman said of the United Way of Frederick County. "They took me in, you know. And it felt good, no judgment or anything like that. And here I am, you know. They are a part of my story."
The United Way of Frederick County is a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to people who are asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE). The organization holds its Unity Campaign each year to raise money for nonprofit organizations that also assist ALICE individuals and households. This year's campaign runs through March 19.
Nearly 40% of Frederick County households are considered asset limited, income constrained, employed, according to the United Way.
Providing access to transportation is a significant part of the United Way of Frederick County's resources.
Freeman bought a car from Second Chances Garage, which helps low-income individuals and families.
Freeman said he paid $400. The United Way of Frederick County and his church, Home Church in Urbana, covered the rest.
Second Chances Garage is one of 30 local nonprofit organizations that have partnered with the United Way of Frederick County for this year's Unity Campaign.
Before purchasing his car, Freeman attended the Credit Café Program, through which the Interfaith Housing Alliance offers to help people build, fix or maintain their credit. The program helped him prepare to buy his sedan, which he affectionately named Betsy.
In January, Freeman held a signing for his book, "Can I Do This?," which he wrote during 38 days while in rehab. The date of the book signing was the three-year anniversary for the start of his recovery from alcohol addiction.
Making the moment all the more powerful was the fact that others in Freeman's family have suffered from substance abuse, but he was the first to go to rehab, he said.
Freeman has more big plans. He's looking to pursue a graduate degree in social work with a concentration in mental health, substance abuse and trauma after completing his undergraduate degree at Salisbury.
And, he hopes to open his own practice in downtown Frederick to help people struggling with their mental health, substance abuse and trauma. He wants to give others the kind of help he received.
"Now, I'm living in my truth and this is my calling," Freeman said. "My calling is to help those who battle with this."
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.