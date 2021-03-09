The Ausherman Family Foundation has been a donor to the United Way of Frederick County’s Unity Campaign for several years, and there are no signs of that changing.
“One of the values or goals of the foundation is to help lead others to give and to encourage others to get involved in their community and support our local nonprofits,” said Leigh Adams, the executive director of the Ausherman Family Foundation. “And the Unity Campaign is such a good example of community collaboration.”
That collaboration happens between nonprofits, foundations and donors alike.
“It aligns really nicely with the things that are important to us, and that’s really the main reason why we’ve been such a strong advocate and supporter of Unity Campaign,” Adams said, adding that this year the community has stepped up more than ever to support those in need and it’s important to continue helping as the pandemic reaches the one year mark.
This year, the campaign, which launches Wednesday, will focus on funding for programs that directly support the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30 local nonprofit partners are involved in this year's campaign.
The goal of this year's effort is to have more than 1,000 contributors, and the community is well on its way — early giving has already surpassed $350,000 and 400 donors as of Tuesday.
“The Unity Campaign is more critical this year than ever before,” said Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County. “It’s an opportunity for our organizations to work together as partners to help raise as much money as we can to support ALICE households in our community.”
Oldham said the organizations who are part of the campaign are committed to helping ALICE households.
“There are lots of reasons why donors should participate, and No. 1 is because they have the donor choice, they have the choice of supporting the organization that they feel strongly about,” he said, adding that 100 percent of donations go toward that organization.
There is also an incentive matching fund, which means that when donors give to the campaign, they are “unlocking contributed dollars that will go to their organization of choice as well.”
Oldham said ALICE households have been the most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are more likely to experience negative health outcomes during the pandemic and also to experience loss of income, lack of access to a company-sponsored health insurance plan and the most likely to be unable to find affordable child care and transportation.
“Those least capable of dealing with the economic consequences of this pandemic are those that are being most severely affected,” he said.
Professions that have high concentrations of ALICE households — meaning the people work but still struggle to afford life's basic necessities — include teachers, restaurant and hospitality workers, first responders and health service workers.
Delaplaine Foundation, Inc., is another loyal donor to the campaign. Delaplaine President Marlene Young said her organization has been involved for at least a decade.
“The Unity Campaign really underscores our mission of enriching communities and families, and we do that at Delaplaine Foundation through six areas of focus … two of the six are human services and health,” she said. “The Unity Campaign is serving, on their list of recipients, so many of our nonprofit partners that we independently support through our grant funding.”
In the last year, Young said grant funding has increased. In addition to the usual grant cycle, 70 emergency grants were also issued to Frederick County nonprofits because of the pandemic and the economic and health impact of it.
“We see our support of the Unity Campaign as really just deepening and expanding the support of the organizations that are already supporting the ALICE households and our most vulnerable and at-risk populations in Frederick County,” she said.
Young enjoys the campaign for its connectedness and inclusivity.
“Were it not for God’s grace, that could be any one of us who could be in a vulnerable state and the ALICE households are people who are working so hard for their families,” she said.
Collaboration between agencies is something Adams also highlighted.
“In such a challenging time, it’s been kind of this light that’s kept everyone going,” she said. “I can’t think of a better time for us to continue that momentum and continue that support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.