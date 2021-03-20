In an especially difficult year, United Way of Frederick County’s Unity Campaign has reached its goal of securing more than 1,000 contributors.
This year, the campaign is focusing on funding for programs that directly support the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. ALICE households are those wherein the residents are employed but struggle to afford the basic necessities of life.
More than 30 local nonprofit partners are involved in this year's campaign.
“We are thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” said Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County. “We knew this was going to be a more difficult year going in because it’s a very challenging time for many people, and it’s just delightful to see the Frederick County community come through again.”
The campaign’s last official day is March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $526,000 had been raised for local nonprofits.
“Frankly, we’re not done,” Oldham said. “I anticipate that we’re going to bring in a bunch more between now and Sunday.”
For those that have contributed already, Oldham said they “express their most sincere thanks for their generosity and participation.”
“For those who haven’t, we encourage them to join the crowd,” he said. “Because of mail being what it is these days, we do get a lot of contributions by mail.”
While the end date is listed as March 21, United Way will accept donations for the Unity Campaign through March 31.
“It is not too late,” Oldham said. “Keep em’ coming.”
More information can be found at UnityFrederick.com.
