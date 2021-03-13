Three days into the United Way of Frederick County's Unity Campaign, more than 630 donors have pledged money to the county's nonprofit community.
This year's campaign is focusing on funding for programs that directly support the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. ALICE households are those wherein the residents are employed but struggle to afford the basic necessities of life.
Campaign organizers have set a goal for this year's campaign to have more than 1,000 contributors. More than halfway to that mark, the campaign had raised more than $420,000 as of Saturday.
“The Unity Campaign is more critical this year than ever before,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, told the News-Post earlier this week. “It’s an opportunity for our organizations to work together as partners to help raise as much money as we can to support ALICE households in our community.”
Frederick Community College is participating in the Unity Campaign to raise money for the Parents Lead program, which provides specialized curriculum, advising services and FCC Foundation scholarships for childcare.
Debbie Powell, executive director of the FCC Foundation, said the campaign is off to a strong start.
“I didn’t know what to expect or what to set our goal at,” she said. “Our goal is $18,000, and we raised about half of it already, so that’s pretty exciting. What I really like about it … is that it highlights what we’re doing to help families in our community who are raising children and are getting jobs that are low paying because they haven’t been able to get degrees."
Powell said that gives them the support and opportunity to improve the living situation for themselves and their family.
Parents encounter all kinds of financial impacts, including the cost of food or medical expenses, and the Parent Lead program is meant to help them be able to stay in school and cover those expenses, she said.
Powell added that FCC works with a lot of the organizations that are also part of the Unity Campaign, including Children of Incarcerated Parents and Second Chances Garage.
Witnessing the support from the community through the Unity Campaign has been exciting, Powell said, noting that her team is also learning about social media and the best avenues to share information about the program.
“They’re really proud of this program … the faculty and the directors, and they’re excited by this because they feel like the Unity Campaign is helping them help these people be more successful,” Powell said.
Centro Hispano de Frederick is participating in the Unity Campaign for the first time this year. The nonprofit aims to help the Frederick immigrant population by offering a variety of services including citizenship classes, book giveaways and English classes. Over the past year, the organization has also distributed food and diapers.
Director Maria Shuck welcomes the chance to participate in the campaign, and she said they’re learning as they go.
“It’s important because the immigrants, specifically the Latino population, are a huge segment of Frederick County and Frederick City, and we need to be there to support them,” she said. “We offer lots of other programs. We offer programs for our senior citizens, we offer programs for our youth … We have a program for young women, a self-sufficiency support program for young women. Again, we have the citizenships classes, the ESL classes. We have computer classes.”
The organization also has everyday help for people who come in and need help with tasks such as job applications, letter writing and translations.
Speaking to the funds from the Unity Campaign, Shuck said the organization will likely focus on its Golden Years or Años Dorados seniors program and the Éxito STEAM program for youth.
“Both are the segments of the population that are most needy right now, especially during the pandemic,” Shuck said.
Shuck added the organization's efforts, including their diaper and food drives, couldn’t be accomplished alone.
“We count on the support from our local churches, the local food bank,” she said. “It’s a team effort. We have wonderful partnerships with different agencies throughout the city and I just want to give kudos to those that are supporting us during this difficult time.”
