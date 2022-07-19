Trone, Parrott

U.S. Rep. David Trone, left, and Del. Neil Parrott.

U.S. Rep. David Trone had a commanding lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 6, while Del. Neil Parrott had the most votes among Republican candidates, based on unofficial results on Primary Election Day and from early voting.

The Associated Press called the election for Trone and Parrott shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

(2) comments

Greg F
Greg F

OMG...we simply do not need a Q-anon McCarthyist 2.0 Cox to lead anyone except maybe a heretic cult, if that's what you want. The guy is completely ignorant of how humanity works. He's even more nuts than that orange thing.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Parrot keeps throwing dung at the wall with repeat runs. Not gonna stick…again.

Report Add Reply

