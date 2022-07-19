U.S. Rep. David Trone had a commanding lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 6, while Del. Neil Parrott had the most votes among Republican candidates, based on unofficial results on Primary Election Day and from early voting.
The Associated Press called the election for Trone and Parrott shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.
Six Republicans and four Democrats were on the ballot for Congressional District 6. The district represents Allegany, Frederick and Garrett counties and part of Montgomery County.
Among Republicans, Parrott had 25,418 votes, Matthew Foldi had 5,771, Colt M. Black had 2,923, Jonathan Jenkins had 2,491, Mariela Roca had 2,659 and Robert Poissonnier had 249.
In the Democratic field, Trone had 18,618 votes, Ben Smilowitz had 3,880 and George Gluck had 1,256. The Maryland elections website did not list results for Heba Machado Zayas.
The totals do not include mail-in ballots, which will be counted starting on Thursday.
“I am grateful for the support we are receiving in these early results,” Trone said in a statement emailed by his campaign manager at about 9:45 p.m. “If this trend holds, I look forward to continuing to wage an aggressive campaign that focuses on issues that affect the lives of people in this district.”
Trone, the incumbent, resides in Potomac in Montgomery County. He has represented Maryland’s 6th District since 2019.
In The Frederick News-Post Voters Guide, Trone said the most important issue to him in the race was addressing the flow of drugs into the county and providing resources to those in need.
Parrott, of Hagerstown, has represented District 2A in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2011.
In the voters guide, he said his priorities were attracting businesses and young families to Western Maryland and improving roadways such as interstates 81 and 270 and U.S. 219.
Winners of the primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
(2) comments
OMG...we simply do not need a Q-anon McCarthyist 2.0 Cox to lead anyone except maybe a heretic cult, if that's what you want. The guy is completely ignorant of how humanity works. He's even more nuts than that orange thing.
Parrot keeps throwing dung at the wall with repeat runs. Not gonna stick…again.
