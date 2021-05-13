The central body of Frederick County Democrats has called on Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson to resign, citing the release of a recent report that found Wilson made unwanted sexual advances to six women.
In a statement Tuesday night, the Frederick County Democratic State Central Committee said “this kind of behavior is unacceptable from any elected official and is an affront to our Democratic values. Alderman Roger Wilson must resign.”
The statement cited information from an independent investigation by Baltimore lawyer Karen Kruger that was released last week. It found that six women said they “had been submitted to unwelcomed sexual advances by Alderman Wilson” and that in two cases Wilson had used his position to offer to serve as a professional mentor before suggesting a sexual encounter.
In a statement after Kruger's report was released, Wilson hailed its analysis that his behavior during his time as an elected official “did not constitute legally actionable sexual harassment” under state or federal law and characterized the report's findings in comments to the News-Post as “flirting.”
Wilson did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Central Committee Chairwoman Deborah Carter said that as soon as the report was released, she and other committee members started getting messages via email and Facebook, most saying Wilson should step down.
Carter said she personally got about 15 messages.
“That was unprecedented. We have never had that sort of response,” she said.
The committee invited Wilson to share his side of the story before making its decision.
“We had a lot of discussion," Carter said of the interaction with Wilson, though she did not go into specifics.
She said the committee had never called for an official's resignation before.
While the decision to call for Wilson to step down wasn't unanimous among the committee's 10 current members, everyone agreed to support the decision of the majority, Carter said.
The committee's statement came days after Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak called on Wilson to resign, citing the findings in the report.
Democrats in Frederick's delegation to the General Assembly were mixed on whether Wilson should go.
State Sen. Ron Young and Del. Karen Lewis-Young said they would leave the decision up to others.
“I think that process is playing out, and I don't think I should get involved in that process,” Young said.
The city was right to have a report done, he said, and while there may be no legal violations, there appear to be ethical ones.
Lewis-Young said she supports the city's process but won't comment until all of the information that was part of the process is released.
Del. Carol Krimm initially said she didn't know if Wilson should resign, since the city didn't have a process in place to establish what sort of discipline should occur for different violations. But she emphasized that she supports the women involved, and after reading the committee's statement, she said, “I do agree and support the statement.”
All three legislators have histories is city politics. Young was Frederick's mayor from 1974 to 1990 and also served as an alderman, while Lewis-Young and Krimm both served as alderwomen.
Delegate Ken Kerr did not respond to requests for comment.
