Christina Williams went out of her way to perform her civic duty Tuesday evening for one specific reason.
“This is my daughter’s school. I am here to support the school,” Williams said after filling out her 2020 Census form at Heather Ridge School in Frederick.
Williams was participating in an event set up by Heather Ridge librarian Chris Peeler, who applied for and received a $2,000 grant through the American Library Association to help promote the Census online.
“We decided to use the money to have dinner and to encourage people to come here and do their Census online,” she said.
The event was supposed to take place in April but was pushed back and reconfigured due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of serving a sit-down meal as originally intended, Peeler and her team of volunteers handed out chicken dinners that were donated by Mountain Gate Family Restaurant in Thurmont to anyone that stopped by.
No one had to fill out a Census form on one of the provided laptop computers to receive food. But everyone was encouraged to do so if they hadn’t already.
“That’s how the county gets funding. Everybody counts,” Peeler said.
“I have been teaching it to [Heather Ridge students]. A lot of them didn’t know what the Census was. So, every lesson we have, we talk about the Census.”
A little more than an hour into the two-hour event at Heather Ridge, eight people had stopped by to fill out their Census forms, and numerous others came over simply to pick up one of the 175 meals donated by Mountain Gate.
FCC student Heriberto Campuzano, 18, said he told his friends that filling out a Census form was important and encouraged his friends to attend the event at Heather Ridge.
When asked why some people don’t fill out a Census form, Campuzano, who lived in Texas prior to moving to Frederick, said, “I guess they still think it’s an adult thing or they haven’t grown into yet. I feel like it’s important.”
Late Monday night, the U.S. Census Bureau extended the deadline to fill out the Census to next Monday.
Eileen Mitchell, the Frederick County Census Coordinator who attended the event at Heather Ridge for moral support and to help where she could, said that 78 percent of the county’s approximately 265,000 residents have already filled out their Census.
That’s more than the 2010 Census when 75 percent of Frederick County residents filled out their forms, Mitchell said.
“There are people who do it right away or people who will never do it,” she said. “[The non-participants] don’t understand the importance of the money that comes to the county [as a result].”
Events like Tuesday’s at Heather Ridge help to get to the word out and convey the importance to those who don’t already know.
Mitchell said the number of people who fill out their forms increases as a result.
“It might be only a .1 increase,” she said. “But .1 is a lot of people when you are talking about a county of [265,000] people.”
