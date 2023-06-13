Frederick County's solid waste and recycling division will hold a free rain-or-shine event for residents to drop off hazardous waste on July 15.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 12 noon in the upper parking lot at Harry Grove Stadium at 21 Stadium Drive.
Residents can dispose of rechargeable batteries, pesticides, aerosol paints, pool chemicals and other household items marked hazardous or toxic.
Disposal of paint, medicine, LED light bulbs and firearms will not be allowed at the event. For more information about how to dispose of these items, as well as a full list of allowed and non-allowed items at the event, residents can visit frederickcountymd.gov/3958/Household-Hazardous-Wastes.
Residents cannot bring items to the event that are accepted regularly at the county's recycling center at 9031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick.
Those attending the event should access the stadium parking lot via New Design Road, not South Market Street, according to a release from the solid waste and recycling division.
The county hires a specially permitted contractor who is licensed to handle hazardous waste for drop-off events like this one, which ensures that all waste is handled in an environmentally responsible manner, the county's website says.
