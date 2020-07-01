For the second consecutive day, Frederick County reported its smallest daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in months.
The three new cases reported Wednesday by the Maryland Department of Health marked the smallest rise in new cases in the county since March 29.
It marks the third time in the last week that the number of new cases has been in single digits.
The small increase brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Frederick County to 2,493.
The death toll ticked higher by one to 111 after three consecutive days that saw no new deaths reported in the county.
Over the last three weeks, there have been six fatalities in Frederick County where COVID-19 was the cause of death, according to the state.
Across Maryland, there weren't any dramatic shifts in any of the key metrics.
Current hospitalizations rose for a third consecutive day after steadily falling for more than a month.
The number of state residents currently hospitalized by the novel coronavirus went up by nine, bringing the total to 461.
There are 154 Maryland residents in intensive care, an increase of two over the last 24 hours, and 307 in acute care. That's seven more than the previous day.
The number of confirmed cases in the state went up by 359 since 10 a.m. Tuesday and now stands at 67,918.
There are 3,077 related deaths. That's an increase of 15 over the last 24 hours.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped to a new low of 4.72 percent after more than 9,500 tests were conducted statewide in the last day.
And 19 state residents were released from isolation, bringing that total to 5,001 since the start of the pandemic.
comments
Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay 6’ away from people......Repeat
Good news, but there is no way we can keep those numbers down. The more the numbers go down the more people become confident about going out which causes more spread. It's a push and pull situation until virus burns itself out or vaccine is found.
More good news! [ninja]
