In response to complaints of speeding and aggressive driving on Md. 194, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police launched a 12-day initiative to curb speeders on the route.
Deputies and troopers conducting speed checks between April 26 through May 7 issued more than 100 citations, 160 warnings and 20 safety equipment repair orders, according to an FCSO news release.
Sheriff's deputies focused on rush-hour times, said FCSO Capt. Jeff Eyler, while troopers managed other hours. Eyler is the patrol operations commander for the sheriff's office.
“Now more than ever, I am receiving more and more complaints of speeding and aggressive driving in the county,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “Due to feedback I recently received from concerned community members, we quickly ramped up our efforts on Route 194 and in this collaborative effort with our MSP partners, we were able to make a positive and instant impact on a highly traveled road."
Although the initiative has concluded, MSP and FCSO said collaborative efforts like this will continue in an effort to keep roads safe.
"The Maryland State Police will continue enforcement efforts working in consultation and cooperation with our allied public safety agencies,” Lt. Stephen Johnson, MSP Frederick commander, said in the release. “We will remain vigilant and address the issues impacting public safety on Maryland Route 194 and within Frederick County."
Anyone who would like to report a problem with speeding or reoccurring traffic violations in their area is asked to contact 301-600-1046.
More people, more homes, more traffic. Pretty straight forward cause and effect. It's only going to get worse too.
